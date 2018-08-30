Log in
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED (AHL)
WeissLaw LLP: Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of AHL Shareholders

08/30/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("AHL" or the "Company") (NYSE: AHL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, LLC ("Apollo").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $42.75 in cash for each AHL share they own. 

WeissLaw is investigating whether AHL's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the per-share purchase price is $3.25 less than the analyst target price of $46.00, and offers AHL shareholders a meager 6.2% premium over the Company's August 27 closing price. 

Further, according to Bloomberg, the acquisition of the Company will provide Apollo with access to AHL's insurance assets, which Apollo hopes will expand its own insurance portfolio and generate high returns. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether AHL's Board acted in the best interests of AHL's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  If you own AHL shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.   

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/aspen-insurance-holdings-limited/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-acquisition-may-not-be-in-the-best-interests-of-ahl-shareholders-300704954.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
