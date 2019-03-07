Aspen Pharmacare : Board and committee changes

APN 201903070028A

Changes to The Board and its Committees





ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ("Aspen Holdings" or "the Company")

Registration number: 1985/0002935/06

Share code: APN

ISIN: ZAE000066692

and its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspen" or "the Group")





CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES - APPOINTMENT OF THEMBA MKHWANAZI

AND BEN KRUGER AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND RETIREMENT OF ROY

ANDERSEN





In accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the Aspen

Board of Directors ("the Board") is pleased to announce the appointment of Messrs Themba

Mkhwanazi and Ben Kruger as directors to the Aspen Holdings board of directors ("Board") with

effect from 1 April 2019, with Mr Mkhwanazi also serving as a member of the Remuneration &

Nomination Committee and Mr Kruger also serving as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee

from that date.





Themba was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of

the Anglo American Plc Group, in September 2016. Prior to this appointment, he held several

senior executive positions at various companies, including: Anglo American Coal South Africa

(Chief Executive Officer), Rio Tinto Technology and Innovation (Regional General Manager -

Americas), Rio Tinto Australia (General Manager - Expansion Support), Richards Bay Minerals

(Chief Operating Officer) and Huntsman Tioxide Southern Africa (Managing Director). Themba

holds a B.Eng (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from the University of Teesside, Middlesbrough

(UK).





Ben joined Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank in 1985 and, after having fulfilled various

leadership roles in corporate and investment banking, was appointed as Chief Executive in

2001. In March 2013, Ben was appointed as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Standard Bank

Group Limited, a position he retired from on 31 December 2018. He currently serves as a non-

executive director on the board of ICBC Standard Bank Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and as

an independent non-executive director on the board of JSE Limited. He is a member of the

Institute of Directors of Southern Africa and served on the board of the International Institute

of Finance. Ben is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has completed the Advanced Programme in

Management at Harvard Business School.





Mr Roy Andersen has confirmed that he will, due to tenure considerations, retire from the

Board with effect from 30 September 2019. The Board wishes to express its sincere

appreciation for Mr Andersen's dedicated service to Aspen as Lead Independent Director,

chairman of its Remuneration & Nomination Committee and member of its Audit & Risk

Committee, roles he has performed with diligence and distinction since 2008.

Referring to the change in directors, Aspen Holdings Chairman, Mr Kuseni Dlamini, said, "The

Board wishes to express its deep gratitude to Roy, who has made an immense and lasting

contribution to the Aspen Group over the last 11 years. While the Board is sad to bid farewell

to Roy on 30 September 2019, we are delighted to welcome Themba and Ben to the Board

from 1 April 2019. Themba and Ben are astute businessmen and highly regarded leaders in,

respectively, the mining and banking industries. In addition to this significant leadership

experience, they bring in-depth business, financial, funding, technical and governance

knowledge to the Board. We look forward to their contributions to the Group and wish them

every success in the roles they have been appointed to."





Woodmead

7 March 2019









Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited





