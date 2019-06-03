Aspen Pharmacare : Completion of divestment

With reference to previous announcements to shareholders in respect of this transaction, Aspen confirmed that it completed the divestment of its Nutritionals Business to the Lactalis Group for a gross consideration of EUR 740 million on 31 May 2019. Aspen can also confirm that it has received proof of payment of the gross consideration from the Lactalis Group and expects all of the funds to be in its bank accounts within the next few days. The estimated net cash inflows from the transaction, after payment of transaction related taxes, the buy-out of minority shareholders and the payment of transaction costs, will be approximately EUR 635 million and the financial effects remain in line with Aspen's expectations.

The completion of this divestment and the divestment of a portfolio of products in Australia to Mylan, announced on 20 May 2019, are important steps towards achieving one of Aspen's stated priorities, namely the deleveraging of its balance sheet.

Click here for original article