Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited    APNJ   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APNJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/31
97.94 ZAR   +4.18%
02:54aASPEN PHARMACARE : Completion of divestment
PU
05/29ASPEN PHARMACARE : Further Update to Aspen Shareholders
PU
05/20ASPEN PHARMACARE : Divestment of a portfolio
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspen Pharmacare : Completion of divestment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 02:54am EDT
With reference to previous announcements to shareholders in respect of this transaction, Aspen confirmed that it completed the divestment of its Nutritionals Business to the Lactalis Group for a gross consideration of EUR 740 million on 31 May 2019. Aspen can also confirm that it has received proof of payment of the gross consideration from the Lactalis Group and expects all of the funds to be in its bank accounts within the next few days. The estimated net cash inflows from the transaction, after payment of transaction related taxes, the buy-out of minority shareholders and the payment of transaction costs, will be approximately EUR 635 million and the financial effects remain in line with Aspen's expectations.

The completion of this divestment and the divestment of a portfolio of products in Australia to Mylan, announced on 20 May 2019, are important steps towards achieving one of Aspen's stated priorities, namely the deleveraging of its balance sheet.

Click here for original article

Disclaimer

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
02:54aASPEN PHARMACARE : Completion of divestment
PU
05/29ASPEN PHARMACARE : Further Update to Aspen Shareholders
PU
05/23ASPEN PHARMACARE : in talks with partner in Europe
AQ
05/23ASPEN PHARMACARE : in talks with partner in Europe
AQ
05/21ASPEN PHARMACARE : continues to sell non-core assets to reduce debt
AQ
05/21ASPEN PHARMACARE : continues to sell non-core assets to reduce debt
AQ
05/20ASPEN PHARMACARE : Divestment of a portfolio
PU
05/20ASPEN PHARMACARE : Aspens Divestment of a Portfolio of prescription and OTC prod..
PU
05/17ASPEN PHARMACARE : gets green light to sell baby-milk formula business in New Ze..
AQ
05/17ASPEN PHARMACARE : gets green light to sell baby-milk formula business in New Ze..
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 40 209 M
EBIT 2019 9 865 M
Net income 2019 6 382 M
Debt 2019 42 626 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 44 705 M
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 153  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Hill Group Operating Officer
Sean Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Michael Guy Attridge Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.69%3 066
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.57%18 779
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-4.80%14 135
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-13.08%9 632
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP6.32%8 828
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-16.29%7 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About