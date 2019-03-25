Aspen Pharmacare : Secondary listing on A2X

Shareholders are advised that Aspen's shares have been approved for inclusion in the list of qualifying equity securities to be traded on the A2X exchange in South Africa with effect from 1 April 2019 (the 'A2X listing date').

Aspen's primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and issued share capital will be unaffected by the secondary listing on A2X. Aspen's shares will commence trading on A2X from the A2X listing date.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.

