End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/22
91.09 ZAR   -2.54%
Aspen Pharmacare : Secondary listing on A2X

03/25/2019 | 03:55am EDT
Shareholders are advised that Aspen's shares have been approved for inclusion in the list of qualifying equity securities to be traded on the A2X exchange in South Africa with effect from 1 April 2019 (the 'A2X listing date').

Aspen's primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and issued share capital will be unaffected by the secondary listing on A2X. Aspen's shares will commence trading on A2X from the A2X listing date.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.

Click here for original article

Disclaimer

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:54:17 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 40 537 M
EBIT 2019 10 026 M
Net income 2019 4 912 M
Debt 2019 40 194 M
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 7,43
P/E ratio 2020 5,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 41 578 M
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 166  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 82%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Hill Group Operating Officer
Sean Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Michael Guy Attridge Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.81%2 869
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD0.50%22 552
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES9.93%16 418
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.25%10 943
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP27.89%10 941
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD1.13%8 805
