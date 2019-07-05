Aspen Pharmacare : Withdrawal of cautionary

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 22 May 2019, wherein the Company advised shareholders that it was engaged in exclusive discussions with a potential partner in Europe as part of the strategic review of its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business, shareholders are now advised that those discussions have been terminated and as a result caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the Company's securities.

Shareholders are advised that Aspen is now in a position to explore options with other potential partners in order to optimise its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business.

