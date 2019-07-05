Log in
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APNJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/04
104.76 ZAR   +1.47%
03:03aASPEN PHARMACARE : Withdrawal of cautionary
PU
06/18ASPEN PHARMACARE : opens anaesthetic building as part of 100 million investment at its French-based site
PU
06/03ASPEN PHARMACARE : Completion of divestment
PU
Aspen Pharmacare : Withdrawal of cautionary

07/05/2019 | 03:03am EDT
Further to the cautionary announcement dated 22 May 2019, wherein the Company advised shareholders that it was engaged in exclusive discussions with a potential partner in Europe as part of the strategic review of its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business, shareholders are now advised that those discussions have been terminated and as a result caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the Company's securities.

Shareholders are advised that Aspen is now in a position to explore options with other potential partners in order to optimise its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business.

Disclaimer

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 07:02:04 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 40 133 M
EBIT 2019 9 599 M
Net income 2019 7 819 M
Debt 2019 42 475 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19x
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 47 767 M
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 141  ZAR
Last Close Price 105  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Hill Group Operating Officer
Sean Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Michael Guy Attridge Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.58%3 341
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.75%19 062
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-8.92%13 795
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-6.93%9 690
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP13.92%9 504
CIPLA6.17%6 478
