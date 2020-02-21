Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited    APNJ   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APNJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspen Pharmacare : forecasts half-year results ahead of estimate on restart of heparin sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 11:32am EST
An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd said on Friday it expects to report half-year results slightly above its forecast as the drugmaker's manufacturing unit benefited from the restart of heparin sales to third party customers.

Revenue is expected to grow between 2% and 4% for the six months ended Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

The nearly 170-year-old drug maker, with a presence in about 56 countries, had said in September that it would pursue supplying heparin to third party customers again, "given the pricing and the significant stockholding established."

Aspen had suspended the supply of the blood-thinning medication to third parties due to limited global availability as a result of the outbreak of African swine fever in China, the world's biggest pork producer.

A key ingredient for heparin is pig mucosa, which is derived from the animal's intestine.

However, the company also said it expects to record a charge of ZAR 500 million (25.77 million pounds) related to certain regional brands.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
11:32aASPEN PHARMACARE : forecasts half-year results ahead of estimate on restart of h..
RE
02/03NOVARTIS : Sandoz completes acquisition of Aspen's Japanese operations, strength..
AQ
2019ASPEN PHARMACARE : R3.4 Billion Investment to Widen SA's Export Base
AQ
2019NOVARTIS : Sandoz announces agreement to acquire Aspen's Japanese operations and..
AQ
2019ASPEN PHARMACARE : Novartis agrees sale for Aspen's Japanese brand
AQ
2019GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Alibaba, Boeing, Apple
2019Novartis buys Aspen's Japanese generic unit for up to 400 million euros
RE
2019ASPEN PHARMACARE : divests of its Japanese operations for up to R6.5 billion
PU
2019ASPEN PHARMACARE : UK's CMA Accepts Aspen Payment to End Competition Probe
DJ
2019JSE Limited - Aspen generates strong second half cash flows, reducing borrowi..
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 38 616 M
EBIT 2020 9 168 M
Net income 2020 5 879 M
Debt 2020 33 467 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
P/E ratio 2021 7,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 48 379 M
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 129,25  ZAR
Last Close Price 106,14  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Angela Hill Group Operating Officer
Sean Matthew Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Michael Guy Attridge Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.45%3 192
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.64%21 755
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.38%13 513
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-1.01%11 330
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.28%9 094
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%8 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group