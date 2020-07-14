Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited    APN   ZAE000066692

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aspen Pharmacare : offers to cut cancer drug prices, may avoid EU antitrust fine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:25am EDT

Aspen has offered to cut prices by an average of 73% for six off-patent cancer drugs, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday, a move that could help the South African pharmaceutical company avoid a potentially hefty fine.

The European Commission opened an investigation into Aspen in 2017 following concerns it may have charged excessive prices for drugs critical in treating patients suffering from certain types of life-threatening cancer, such as leukaemia and multiple myeloma.

Aspen's price cuts will cover all of Europe except for Italy, which imposed a five million euro ($5.68 million) fine on the company in 2016 for price hikes of up to 1,500% for some drugs.

The European Commission, the EU executive, said it would seek feedback from interested parties before deciding whether to accept the company's offer.

"The proposed commitments aim at bringing to an end Aspen's suspected excessive pricing conduct with respect to its six off-patent cancer medicines, which the Commission suspects to constitute an abuse of a dominant position," the Commission said in a statement.

It said Aspen's proposal would lead to an immediate price cut in its net prices to below 2012 levels for most of the drugs, guarantee supply and involve a 10-year price ceiling.

The price cuts would apply retroactively from Oct. 1, 2019, when Aspen first submitted its concessions to regulators.

Under its antitrust settlement procedures, accepting the offer would mean no fines and no acknowledgement of wrongdoing. Sanctions can amount to 10% of a company's global turnover.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
07:25aASPEN PHARMACARE : offers to cut cancer drug prices, may avoid EU antitrust fine
RE
06/22S.Africa's Aspen says it has capacity to meet demand for dexamethasone
RE
05/06ASPEN PHARMACARE : Holdings - agi, covid-19 support in mauritius
AQ
03/18JSE LIMITED : - Aspen responds to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to action on ..
AQ
03/06S.African drugmaker Aspen sees no immediate impact of India's decision to cur..
RE
03/05South Africa's Aspen's half year earnings up, expects coronavirus impact
RE
03/05ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Slide show half-year results
CO
03/05ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
03/02ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/24Aspen stock rises almost 6% after half-year results forecast ahead of estimat..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39 033 M 2 320 M 2 320 M
Net income 2020 6 103 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2020 33 634 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66 738 M 3 997 M 3 967 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 645
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 134,00 ZAR
Last Close Price 146,42 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 9,27%
Spread / Average Target -8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Angela Hill Group Operating Officer
Sean Matthew Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Michael Guy Attridge Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED22.81%3 997
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.98%23 210
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.15.52%15 954
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.16.43%13 555
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.41.50%13 001
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.33.45%9 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group