Aspen Pharmacare : supports the World Thrombosis Day campaign

Aspen remains committed to the World Thrombosis Day campaign to raise awareness of thrombosis as an urgent and growing public health problem.

PARIS, FRANCE - Aspen has reinforced its commitment to fight thrombosis worldwide through its long-standing partnership with the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) World Thrombosis Day (WTD) campaign. This initiative aims to increase the awareness about the often overlooked and misunderstood condition of thrombosis.

With thousands of educational events being hosted in more than 90 countries, WTD and its partners place a global spotlight on thrombosis as an urgent and growing public health problem.

Troy Pople, Aspen Head of Group Marketing said, 'Aspen is proud to be an active contributor to the WTD campaign. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is still considered to be the first cause of preventable deaths in hospital, with 10 million cases of VTE reported worldwide annually and with 600,000 deaths being recorded in Europe and the USA every year.'

'The campaign's objective is not only to help patients recognize symptoms and risk factors, but also to assist healthcare professionals (HPCs) to properly assess the potential risk of developing blood clots. This aligns closely to Aspen's strong commitment to patients and HCPs, particularly with regards to thrombosis as it's one of Aspen's core therapeutic areas. We are excited to once again partner with the campaign in a joint effort to help reduce the burden of VTE which still causes the death of 1 out of 4 people worldwide.'

'With up to 60% of all VTE events being hospital associated, we need to ensure that patients and care givers realise that VTE remains the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths, ahead of infection and pneumonia' said Gary Raskob, Chairman of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee. 'In the UK and the USA, VTE kills more people each year than breast cancer, motor vehicle crashes and HIV/AIDS combined thus showcasing the importance of working together to build awareness.'

Aspen recently announced important investments in its French-based manufacturing site in Notre Dame de Bondeville for new production lines to meet increasing demand of injectable anticoagulants and other products. 'As the second largest manufacturer of injectable anticoagulants worldwide, we remain fully committed to WTD and patient care to go beyond our mission of being a trusted partner and proud provider of high quality products that include leading established anticoagulants,' said Troy Pople.

In celebration of WTD, Aspen affiliates will host events across multiple continents together with HCPs to increase understanding of VTE and ensure that patients are aware of the risk factors; are able to identify the signs and symptoms and proactively engage HCPs about the risk and prevention of blood clots, especially if admitted to hospital or having a surgical procedure.

For more information about World Thrombosis Day, visit www.worldthrombosisday.org. To learn more about Aspen, visit www.aspenpharma.com.

ABOUT ASPEN

Aspen is a leading global player in specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals with an extensive basket of products that provide treatment for a broad spectrum of acute and chronic conditions experienced through all stages of life.

With an acknowledged presence of 20 years in the pharmaceutical sector, Aspen remains committed to its core values of providing quality and effective healthcare solutions to millions of patients in more than 150 countries, with its core focus being in the Thrombosis, Anaesthetic and High Potency & Cytotoxic thera­­peutic categories.

Aspen has a strong presence in both emerging and developed countries. Its emerging market footprint includes Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, China, South East Asia, Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, comprising Russia and the former Soviet Republics. It is also a leading pharmaceutical company in developed countries including Australia and most notably in Western Europe.

Aspen operates with an established business presence in approximately 50 countries spanning 6 continents and employs more than 10,000 people. The Group operates 26 manufacturing facilities across 18 sites. Aspen holds international manufacturing approvals from some of the most stringent global regulatory agencies including the FDA, TGA and EMA. Aspen's manufacturing capabilities are scalable to demand and cover a wide variety of product-types including oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, APIs and infant nutritionals.

Aspen is the largest pharmaceutical company listed on the JSE Limited (share code: APN) and ranks amongst the top 20 listed companies on this exchange. For more information visit www.aspenpharma.com.

ABOUT WORLD THROMBOSIS DAY

Launched in 2014 and held annually on 13 October, World Thrombosis Day (WTD) aims to increase public, healthcare professional and health care systems' awareness of thrombosis and, ultimately, to reduce deaths and disabilities from thromboembolic disease through a greater awareness of its causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, and evidence-based prevention and treatment. WTD's mission supports the World Health Assembly's global target of reducing premature deaths by non-communicable disease by 25 percent by 2025, as well as the WHO global action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the 2013-2020 timeframe. Visit www.worldthrombosisday.org for more information.

ABOUT THE ISTH

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with 4,000 clinicians, researchers and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 93 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs such as its Core Curriculum, research activities; meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.