ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AZPN)
87.87 USD   +1.45%
Aspen Technology : Announces Date of Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

01/09/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that it will release financial results for its second-quarter fiscal 2019, ended December 31, 2018, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on January 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (833) 713-6081 or (702) 374-0603, conference ID code 5661887. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 5661887, through February 23, 2019.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 557 M
EBIT 2019 274 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,46
P/E ratio 2020 27,74
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,67x
Capitalization 6 025 M
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Maeer Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Gary Weiss Chief Operating Officer
Karl E. Johnsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.5.39%6 025
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.42%107 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.03%100 867
ACCENTURE2.93%94 214
VMWARE, INC.7.05%58 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.14%57 137
