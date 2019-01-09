Aspen Technology : Announces Date of Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software
company, today announced that it will release financial results for its
second-quarter fiscal 2019, ended December 31, 2018, after the U.S.
financial markets close on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on
January 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's
financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial
matters.
The live dial-in number is (833) 713-6081 or (702) 374-0603, conference
ID code 5661887. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of
the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s
website, http://ir.aspentech.com/,
and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be
archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone
at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 5661887, through
February 23, 2019.
About AspenTech
AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset
performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments
where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and
maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process
modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built
software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable
competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset
lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can
maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets
faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com
to find out more.
