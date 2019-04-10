Aspen Technology : Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third-quarter fiscal 2019, ended March 31, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (833) 713-6081 (domestic) or (702) 374-0603 (international), conference ID code 4067052. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 4067052, through May 24, 2019.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen and Aspen Mtell are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005593/en/