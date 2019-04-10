Aspen Technology : Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software
company, today announced that it will release financial results for its
third-quarter fiscal 2019, ended March 31, 2019, after the U.S.
financial markets close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April
24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial
results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.
The live dial-in number is (833) 713-6081 (domestic) or (702) 374-0603
(international), conference ID code 4067052. Interested parties may also
listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor
Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/,
and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be
archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone
at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 4067052, through
May 24, 2019.
About AspenTech
AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset
performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments
where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and
maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process
modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built
software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable
competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset
lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can
maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets
safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.
© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo,
Aspen and Aspen Mtell are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All
rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005593/en/