Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspen Technology, Inc.    AZPN

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspen Technology : Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third-quarter fiscal 2019, ended March 31, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (833) 713-6081 (domestic) or (702) 374-0603 (international), conference ID code 4067052. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 4067052, through May 24, 2019.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen and Aspen Mtell are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:06pASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results..
BU
12:46pASPEN TECHNOLOGY : AspenTech Announces Keynote Panelists for OPTIMIZE 2019 Confe..
AQ
08:58aASPEN TECHNOLOGY : AspenTech Announces Keynote Panelists for OPTIMIZE™ 201..
PU
04/02ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : aspenONE® Version 11 Software Targets Improved Customer Profi..
BU
03/08ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : to Present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 20..
BU
02/21ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emergin..
BU
02/01ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC /DE/ : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : AspenTech to Attend ARC Industry Forum 2019
BU
01/23ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 560 M
EBIT 2019 278 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 1,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,04
P/E ratio 2020 34,85
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Capitalization 7 306 M
Chart ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aspen Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Maeer Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Gary Weiss Chief Operating Officer
Karl E. Johnsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.29.11%7 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.02%127 598
ACCENTURE26.04%119 954
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.48%113 476
VMWARE, INC.35.42%76 555
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.78%69 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About