Aspen Technology : to Present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 2019

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 2019 being held at The St. Regis New York in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

