Aspen Technology : to Present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 2019

Aspen
Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization software
company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief
Executive Officer, and Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will
present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 2019 being held
at The St. Regis New York in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2019,
at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time
on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.
About AspenTech
AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset
performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments
where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and
maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process
modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built
software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable
competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset
lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can
maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets
faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com
to find out more.
© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, and the Aspen leaf
logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All
other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005460/en/