Aspen Technology : to Present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 2019

03/08/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference USA 2019 being held at The St. Regis New York in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 559 M
EBIT 2019 278 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 1,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,91
P/E ratio 2020 32,60
EV / Sales 2019 12,2x
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
Capitalization 6 835 M
