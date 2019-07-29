Log in
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
Aspen Technology : to Present at the Canaccord Growth Conference

07/29/2019

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization™ software company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Its products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with machine learning. The company's purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 566 M
EBIT 2019 281 M
Net income 2019 228 M
Debt 2019 78,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,8x
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 16,5x
Capitalization 9 516 M
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Maeer Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Gary Weiss Chief Operating Officer
Karl E. Johnsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.67.91%9 516
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION33.16%134 202
ACCENTURE39.66%125 472
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.41%114 859
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.08%73 671
VMWARE, INC.30.03%72 966
