Aspen Technology : to Present at the Canaccord Growth Conference

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization™ software company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Its products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with machine learning. The company's purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

