ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

AZPN
Aspen Technology : to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference

11/26/2019 | 04:09pm EST

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference being held in association with Morgan Stanley in London on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. ET).

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 602 M
EBIT 2020 300 M
Net income 2020 221 M
Debt 2020 28,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2021 12,2x
Capitalization 8 407 M
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Gary M. Weiss Chief Operating Officer
Karl Eric Johnsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willie K. Chan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.45.75%8 407
ACCENTURE40.67%125 971
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.18%120 420
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.95%108 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.29.80%73 645
VMWARE, INC.23.04%68 949
