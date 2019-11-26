Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Aspo Oyj    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 11/25 11:29:37 am
7.84 EUR   -1.75%
02:30aASPO CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2019 : Aspo to update its long-term financial targets
GL
11/20PROFIT WARNING : Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019
GL
10/30ASPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspo Capital Markets Day 2019: Aspo to update its long-term financial targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:30am EST

ASPO Plc  
Stock exchange release   
November 26, 2019 at 9:30 am

Aspo Capital Markets Day 2019: Aspo to update its long-term financial targets

Aspo Plc will hold its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki today, November 26, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m. During the event, the Group’s strategy, financial targets and the current state and outlook of the businesses will all be discussed in detail.

Aspo announces new long-term financial targets, dividend policy to remain unchanged

With its current structure, Aspo now targets an operating profit rate of 6%, return on equity of over 20% on average and gearing of up to 130%. Aspo aims to reach these financial targets in 2023.

Previously Aspo’s target for operating profit margin was 7%, and all financial targets were to be reached in 2020.

The renewed target for operating profit rate is based on the business model of shipping company AtoB@C, acquired by ESL Shipping in 2018, in which a significant share of the fleet is leased and not fully-owned by the company. The higher share of leased vessels lowers ESL Shipping’s operating profit margin. 

Aspo’s dividend policy will remain unchanged. Aspo’s goal is to annually increase the amount of dividends. Aspo adopted a twice-a-year distribution policy in 2017.

ESL Shipping aims at net sales of EUR 200 million and an operating profit rate of 12% in 2023

With the new LNG-powered vessels and the acquisition of AtoB@C, ESL Shipping is targeting significantly higher euro-denominated annual operating profit. Previously, ESL Shipping was aiming at an operating profit rate of 12-15% in 2020.

With its updated strategy, ESL shipping plans to expand its operations and grow its fleet in the smaller coaster class (3,000-5,000 DWT). Excellent experiences of LNG technology and the operations of AtoB@C form a solid base for ESL Shipping’s next growth leap. The investments, growth in net sales and impact on profitability related to the growth plan, will be realized after 2023, however.

Telko aims at net sales of EUR 300 million and an operating profit rate of 6% in 2023

Led by the new Managing Director Mikko Pasanen, Telko continues to develop new value-added services and to improve profitability through constantly streamlining the operations. Growth is expected to be mostly organic with the possibility of acquisitions.

Leipurin aims at net sales of EUR 140 million and an operating profit rate of 4% in 2023

Leipurin continues its profitable growth in the Eastern markets, and seeks a substantial market share in the Foodservice business where profitability is higher than in the traditional bakery raw materials business.

Guidance for 2019

Aspo's operating profit in 2019 will be higher than in 2018 (EUR 20.6 million). 

Capital Markets Day presentations and webcast

A live webcast (in Finnish) will be available today on November 26, at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time at www.aspo.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the website later today.

The presentations (in English) will be made available at www.aspo.com at approximately 11:30 a.m. today.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com
 

Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASPO OYJ
02:30aASPO CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2019 : Aspo to update its long-term financial targets
GL
11/20PROFIT WARNING : Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019
GL
10/30ASPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/29ASPO OYJ : financial reporting in 2020
AQ
10/29Aspo Group Interim Report January 1 to September 30, 2019
GL
10/29Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend insta..
GL
10/25Mikko Pasanen appointed Managing Director of Telko Ltd, part of Aspo Group
GL
10/21Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report
GL
10/10Aspo's Group Treasurer Harri Seppälä to leave the company in April 2020
GL
09/23Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 592 M
EBIT 2019 22,1 M
Net income 2019 16,1 M
Debt 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 5,99%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 244 M
Chart ASPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aspo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,13  €
Last Close Price 7,84  €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aki Edvard Ojanen Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Nyberg Chairman
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Risto Salo Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPO OYJ-1.51%269
BASF SE15.81%70 577
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-12.80%48 767
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.42.85%44 869
ROYAL DSM63.98%21 911
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT21.56%15 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group