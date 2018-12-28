Log in
ASPO OYJ (ASPO)
12/27 05:29:47 pm
7.9 EUR   -3.42%
08/09ASPO OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
02/12ASPO OYJ : annual earnings release
2017ASPO OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
Aspo Oyj : Change in treasury shares

12/28/2018


Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
December 28, 2018, at 9 p.m.

CHANGE IN TREASURY SHARES

A total of 875 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended. After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of  304 361 treasury shares; that is 1.0% of the share capital.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO


Further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 540 M
EBIT 2018 24,5 M
Net income 2018 14,0 M
Debt 2018 176 M
Yield 2018 5,66%
P/E ratio 2018 12,90
P/E ratio 2019 8,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 259 M
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aki Edvard Ojanen Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Nyberg Chairman
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Risto Salo Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPO OYJ-21.00%297
DOWDUPONT-26.66%112 624
BASF-34.96%63 506
SASOL LIMITED-0.91%18 289
ROYAL DSM-13.42%14 493
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-18.10%13 557
