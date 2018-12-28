Aspo Oyj : Change in treasury shares



Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

December 28, 2018, at 9 p.m.



CHANGE IN TREASURY SHARES



A total of 875 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended. After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 304 361 treasury shares; that is 1.0% of the share capital.





ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO





Further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





