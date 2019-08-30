Log in
ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
August 30, 2019
7.78 EUR   +1.04%
ESL Shipping acquires M/S Alppila

08/30/2019 | 04:30am EDT


ASPO Plc  
Stock exchange release   
August 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

ESL Shipping acquires M/S Alppila

ESL Shipping Ltd., part of Aspo Group, has acquired cargo vessel M/S Alppila from SEB Leasing. The acquisition was made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement signed in 2011.

Designed to meet the needs of ESL Shipping's customers, M/S Alppila is a self-unloading dry cargo ship specially built for Baltic Sea operations. She is equipped for Finnish winter conditions and capable of operating even in the northernmost ports. The length of the vessel is 156 meters and her maximum draft with a full cargo is 9.4 meters.

The transfer of ownership will improve ESL Shipping’s profitability already for the second half of 2019.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 521 4035, harri.seppala@aspo.com

Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
