ASPO OYJ

ASPO
08/05 04:08:39 am
8.4 EUR
08/05/2019 | 04:15am EDT

ASPO PLC           PRESS RELEASE             August 5, 2019 at 11.15 a.m.

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Half Year Report

Aspo Plc will publish the Half Year Report for January-June 2019 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time.

Aspo will hold a press conference regarding the Half Year Report for January–June 2019 for analysts, investors and media on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp's Symposium cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. The Half Year Report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen. The Half Year Report and the presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.aspo.com.

A live webcast (in Finnish) will begin on August 14 at 2 p.m. Finnish time at www.aspo.fi. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Registrations beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Monday, August 12, 2019, at the latest.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
