ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 09/18 05:55:58 am
8.7 EUR   +0.69%
New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc's share
08/30ESL Shipping acquires M/S Alppila
08/14Aspo Group Half Year Financial Report, January 1 to June 30, 2019
New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc's share

09/18/2019 | 06:00am EDT


ASPO Plc  
Stock exchange release   
September 18, 2019 at 13:00

New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc’s share

Aspo Plc and Lago Kapital Ltd have signed a market making agreement in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Concurrently, Aspo has terminated its current liquidity providing agreement with Nordea Bank. The current agreement will be in force until Friday October 18, 2019.

The new liquidity providing agreement will commence on Monday 21 October, 2019. According to the agreement, Lago Kapital Ltd will provide Aspo’s share with bids and offers so that the maximum spread is 3 per cent, calculated from the bid quotation. Both bid and offer side shall include a number of shares corresponding to the value of at least 3,000 euros. The agreement is in force for a fixed period of 3 months and thereafter until terminated with one month’s term of notice. The market making agreement aims at increasing the share's liquidity and decreasing the share price volatility thus facilitating trading for especially private investors.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO


For further information, please contact:

Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 521 4020, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com  


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 607 M
EBIT 2019 25,1 M
Net income 2019 19,2 M
Debt 2019 229 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 269 M
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,55  €
Last Close Price 8,64  €
Spread / Highest target 4,17%
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aki Edvard Ojanen Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Nyberg Chairman
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Risto Salo Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPO OYJ8.54%297
BASF SE6.42%65 273
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-32.77%53 116
ROYAL DSM51.04%20 633
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.30%14 930
SASOL LIMITED-30.74%12 410
