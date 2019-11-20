ASPO Plc Stock Exchange Release November 20, 2019 at 2.45 p.m. Profit warning: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019
Based on the estimated results of Q4 2019, Aspo Plc has decided to lower its guidance for full year 2019.
Main reasons for lowering the guidance are significantly lower than estimated transportation volumes in the steel industry impacting the shipping business, and a considerable decline in demand among industrial customers in Telko’s western markets.
New guidance
Aspo's operating profit in 2019 will be higher than in 2018 (EUR 20.6 million).
Previous guidance
Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 24–30 (20.6) million in 2019
Aspo will publish its financial statement release for 2019 on February 13, 2020.
ASPO PLC
Aki Ojanen CEO
For further information, please contact: Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
