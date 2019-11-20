Log in
NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Aspo Oyj    ASPO   FI0009008072

ASPO OYJ

(ASPO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 11/20
8.2 EUR   -0.49%
07:47aPROFIT WARNING : Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019
GL
10/30ASPO OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/29ASPO OYJ : financial reporting in 2020
AQ
Profit warning: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019

11/20/2019 | 07:47am EST


ASPO Plc  
Stock Exchange Release    
November 20, 2019 at 2.45 p.m.

Profit warning: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2019

Based on the estimated results of Q4 2019, Aspo Plc has decided to lower its guidance for full year 2019.

Main reasons for lowering the guidance are significantly lower than estimated transportation volumes in the steel industry impacting the shipping business, and a considerable decline in demand among industrial customers in Telko’s western markets.   


New guidance

Aspo's operating profit in 2019 will be higher than in 2018 (EUR 20.6 million). 

Previous guidance

Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 24–30 (20.6) million in 2019


Aspo will publish its financial statement release for 2019 on February 13, 2020.


ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 596 M
EBIT 2019 23,7 M
Net income 2019 17,7 M
Debt 2019 221 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 256 M
