ASR NEDERLAND (ASRNL)

ASR NEDERLAND (ASRNL)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/17 04:59:02 pm
40.63 EUR   -0.47%
40.63 EUR   -0.47%
ASR Nederland : a.s.r. cornerstone investor in BlackRock Eurozone Core Property Fund

09/17/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Euro Core will primarily invest in offices, retail, and logistics in the eurozone. In line with BlackRock Real Estate's approach to sustainable investing including ESG integration, this fund has the ambition to achieve an industry leading score (Green Star) according to the sustainability benchmark GRESB (or equivalent).

Over the past 125 years, a.s.r. has managed an unlisted real estate portfolio in the Netherlands. To achieve more diversification, a.s.r. now adds unlisted European real estate to its portfolio. This portfolio will be managed by a.s.r. real estate's Investment Partners team.

According to Dick Gort, CEO of a.s.r. real estate, 'This fund offers a.s.r. an attractive opportunity to expand our investments into international real estate, and to further diversify within our portfolio. This investment is the first step. BlackRock is a prestigious asset management firm and an established player on the global real estate market, with funds with long-term real estate strategies and attractive results. Even more, the visions of both BlackRock and a.s.r. are well aligned in terms of sustainability and social responsible investing.'

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 14:27:02 UTC
08/29ASR Nederland N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/07ASR Nederland (ARNNY) Presents At Goldman Sachs 22nd European Financials Conf.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 333 M
EBIT 2018 711 M
Net income 2018 603 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 9,83
P/E ratio 2019 9,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 5 756 M
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,0 €
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
C. van der Pol Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Antoinette P. Aris Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelius Hendrik van den Bos Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND18.99%6 635
ALLIANZ-2.92%92 897
CHUBB LTD-5.49%63 981
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.62%47 310
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.78%46 864
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.61%43 817
