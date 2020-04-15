ASR Nederland N : Petra Jansen op de Haar to leave a.s.r.

Petra started at a.s.r. four years ago in the position of director of Banking and Mortgages. She supervised various changes in our company such as the split-off of Banking and Mortgages, the takeover of the banking activities by Achmea and the partnership agreement with Van Lanschot Kempen relating to a.s.r. Bank's investment services. Last year she also became responsible for Innovation & Digital. a.s.r. has provided for temporary replacement and will use the coming period to search for her permanent successor.



Petra: 'The banking activities have now largely been finalised, the Mortgages department has taken considerable steps and is showing good results. The Innovation & Digital department is now on its feet and has reached the next stage. This is a fine moment to leave the company. At a.s.r., I have been in charge of a diverse portfolio and have been given every opportunity to learn a great deal. I am very grateful to a.s.r. for this. It is my ambition to further develop my organisational leadership skills. After this intensive period, I will take the time to orient myself on the next step.'



Executive Board member Ingrid de Swart: 'Petra has made an impression with her energetic spirit. It enabled her to steer three different business units simultaneously. In addition, she was also responsible for the success of the ASR Hypotheekfonds. And she has contributed to the further development of Innovation & Digital. I want to thank Petra on behalf of the Executive Board for her commitment and contribution to a.s.r. and wish her all the best with her further career.'

