Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ASR Nederland N.V.    ASRNL   NL0011872643

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASR Nederland N : Petra Jansen op de Haar to leave a.s.r.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:38am EDT

Petra Jansen op de Haar, director of Banking, Mortgages and Innovation & Digital, has decided to leave a.s.r. She will leave on 1 July.

Petra started at a.s.r. four years ago in the position of director of Banking and Mortgages. She supervised various changes in our company such as the split-off of Banking and Mortgages, the takeover of the banking activities by Achmea and the partnership agreement with Van Lanschot Kempen relating to a.s.r. Bank's investment services. Last year she also became responsible for Innovation & Digital. a.s.r. has provided for temporary replacement and will use the coming period to search for her permanent successor.

Petra: 'The banking activities have now largely been finalised, the Mortgages department has taken considerable steps and is showing good results. The Innovation & Digital department is now on its feet and has reached the next stage. This is a fine moment to leave the company. At a.s.r., I have been in charge of a diverse portfolio and have been given every opportunity to learn a great deal. I am very grateful to a.s.r. for this. It is my ambition to further develop my organisational leadership skills. After this intensive period, I will take the time to orient myself on the next step.'

Executive Board member Ingrid de Swart: 'Petra has made an impression with her energetic spirit. It enabled her to steer three different business units simultaneously. In addition, she was also responsible for the success of the ASR Hypotheekfonds. And she has contributed to the further development of Innovation & Digital. I want to thank Petra on behalf of the Executive Board for her commitment and contribution to a.s.r. and wish her all the best with her further career.'

Corporate Communication

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:37:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
03:38aASR NEDERLAND N : Petra Jansen op de Haar to leave a.s.r.
PU
04/08ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. publishes agenda for the General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
04/06ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 30 March - 3 April 2020
PU
04/05ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. to follow EIOPA and DNB recommendations to temporarily ..
PU
03/30ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 23 - 27 March 2020
PU
03/25ASR NEDERLAND N : a.s.r. publishes Annual Report 2019
PU
03/25ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : Annual results
CO
03/23ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 16- 20 March 2020
PU
03/14ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 9- 13 March 2020
PU
03/09ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 2- 6 March 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 825 M
EBIT 2020 856 M
Net income 2020 724 M
Finance 2020 560 M
Yield 2020 8,50%
P/E ratio 2020 4,61x
P/E ratio 2021 4,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 3 297 M
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,64  €
Last Close Price 23,47  €
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
C. van der Pol Chairman-Supervisory Board
Annemiek van Melick Chief Financial Officer
Cornelius Hendrik van den Bos Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-29.65%3 615
ALLIANZ SE-23.21%75 931
CHUBB LIMITED-21.30%55 293
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-14.71%50 127
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-19.57%49 403
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-49.78%22 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group