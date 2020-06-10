ASR Nederland N : Presentation AGM 2020. 0 06/10/2020 | 06:38am EDT Send by mail :

Presence Supervisory & Executive Board Kick van der Pol Herman Hintzen Jos Baeten Chair of the Supervisory Member of the Supervisory CEO and chair of the Board Board Executive Board Present at a.s.r. Virtual Present at a.s.r. Cor van den Bos Gerard van Olphen Annemiek van Melick Vice Chair of the Supervisory Member of the Supervisory CFO and member of the Board Board Executive Board Present at a.s.r. Virtual Present at a.s.r. Gisella van Vollenhove Sonja Barendregt Ingrid de Swart Member of the Supervisory Member of the Supervisory COO and member of the Board Board Executive Board Virtual Virtual Present at a.s.r. General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 3 Agenda Opening 2019 Annual Report 2019 Financial Statements and Dividend Discharge members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Composition of the Executive Board Composition of the Supervisory Board Questions Closing General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 4 Announcements English translation Webcast service Order of the meeting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 5 2. 2019 Annual Report Jos Baeten CEO and Chair of the Executive Board General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 6 Strong operational performance and robust solvency in FY19 Operating result Solvency II (SF) Dividend per share € 858m 194% € 1.90 +14.5% -3% pts +9.2% (FY 2018: € 749m) (FY 2018: 197%) (FY 2018: € 1.74) Operating RoE Financial leverage Operating expenses 15.1% 29.2% € 656m Target 12-14% max. 35% +9.1% (FY 2018: 14.3%) (FY 2018: 26.7% ) (FY 2018: € 601m) IFRS net result Organic capital creation Combined ratio € 972m € 370m 93.5% +45.2% -0.5% Target 94-96% (FY 2018: € 669m) (FY 2018: € 372m) (FY 2018: 95.7%) General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 7 Delivering on our strategy in pursuit of sustainable value creation Financial self-reliance and Vitality and (sustainable) Climate change and energy inclusiveness employability transition Non-financial targets for the 2019 − 2021 period Meeting customer needs Sustainable investments Sustainable investments Employee contribution to local Net promoter score by 2021 % carbon footprint measured of investment Impact investments by 2021 society(in no. of hours per annum) portfolio by 2021 >95% >€ 1.2bn +5% FY 2019: 44 FY 2019: 89% FY 2019: € 0.9bn FY 2019: +42% General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 8 Solid progress in executing our strategy in 2019 A Non-life business domains with growth potential Combination of Loyalis, Veherex and Vitality partnership strengthens client proposition in business domain of sustainable employability. Vitality positively received with an inflow of 11,000 customers in first two months

Successful implementation of new IT system within P&C allowing for more efficient administration and claims handling

Net growth of 85,000 customers in Health Robust and predictable service books Successful migration of the Individual life books of a.s.r. and Generali completed. Over 800,000 policies were migrated to the SaaS platform leading to more cost variability

GWP growth in Life due to growth in WnP and the addition of Loyalis, partly offset by the decline in Individual life Asset management related growth business Assets under Management ("AuM") for third parties increased by € 3.2bn to € 20.7bn mainly driven by growth in the Mortgage fund of € 2.1bn

Mortgage fund > € 5bn (including commitments)

Strong growth of new DC pension sales (+50% GWP) and DC AuM increased to € 1.3bn Divestments Savings portfolio and the related mortgage portfolio of a.s.r. bank were sold, closing finalised in H2 2019. Remaining investment accounts in the process to be transferred to Van Lanschot Kempen, expected to be finalised in H1 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 9 Dividend postponed as a.s.r. follows recommendation EIOPA and DNB It remains our intention to pay the remainder of the dividend and resume the share buyback program in the second half of 2020 if and when in line with our existing dividend policy and appropriate given the developments of COVID-19. Dividend per share (in €) Interim dividend Final dividend CAGR +14.4% +9.2% 1.90 1.74 1.63 1.27 1.20 1.09 0.650.70 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Proposed full year dividend amounts to € 1.90 per share, an increase of 9,2%. Taking into account the interim dividend of € 0.70, a final dividend of € 1.20 per share remains.

Operating result amounted to € 184 million (Q1 2019: € 208 million) which include € 13 million of claims related to the storm in February and €18 million negative impact from COVID-19 of which €12 million due to an addition to unit-linked reserves and € 6 million in claims in Disability

Combined ratio for P&C and Disability remained strong at 94.7% (Q1 2019: 94.3%)

Solvency II ratio amounted to approximately 235% at 31 March 2020 on standard formula (FY 2019: 194%), primarily driven by the significant increase in the volatility adjustment (VA) to 46 basis points. This ratio takes into account the future payment of the postponed 2019 final dividend and the buyback of own shares for a total amount of € 75 million (of which circa € 50 million has already been executed)

Gross written premium amounted to € 1,839 million, an increase of 18.3% compared to the first quarter last year; organic growth of P&C and Disability amounted to 7.6% General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 12 Impact on our business Life segment Overall exposed to the risk of people living longer (longevity)

We expect that the negative mortality impact on Individual life and Funeral will be offset by favorable development in Pensions

Disability: appears to be the product line whose operations are most directly affected by the lockdown and social distancing. At the start of the lock-down we witnessed an increase in claims, which more recently eased off somewhat. These claims cannot be properly assessed given the social distancing rules and reintegration programs are facing delays

Health: higher expected COVID-19 related claims, partially offset by fewer claims from regular medical treatments

COVID-19 related claims, partially offset by fewer claims from regular medical treatments P&C: temporary favorable experience due to fewer claims in motor, partly offset by higher claims in travel Investment portfolio Our investment portfolio is of high quality, primarily consisting of government bonds with an average credit rating of AAA/AA and our corporate and financials bond portfolio with an average credit rating of A-

Small exposure to the sectors which have been hit most such as Oil & Gas and Leisure

Rating migration: full letter downgrade on 20%

credit portfolio: -5%-points SII 1

credit portfolio: -5%-points SII Real estate portfolio is focused on higher quality properties in retail, offices and residential real estate

While we expect to experience further adverse impact in the remainder of the year, it is still too early to make a realistic and credible assessment of what the full impact of the COVID-19 virus will be on a.s.r.'s business and financial performance. This will depend on a number of factors, including the extent and duration of disruption and the impact on the global economy and financial markets

However the operating result for the full year 2020 is expected to ease off from the record year of 2019 towards the level of 2018

Based on today's knowledge no need to adjust the medium term target (2021) for organic capital creation

Strong organic growth of gross written premiums in the first quarter for P&C and Disability combined (+7.6%) is expected to flatten during the remainder of 2020

We continue to run our company with a strong balance sheet to protect the interests of policyholders and to safeguard our dividend paying capability

It remains our current intention to pay the remainder of the 2019 dividend and resume the share buyback program in the second half of 2020 in line with our existing dividend policy and when appropriate given the developments of COVID-19 General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 14 Q&A General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 15 2b. Report of the Supervisory Board Kick van der Pol Chair of the Supervisory Board General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 16 2c. Corporate governance Kick van der Pol Chair of the Supervisory Board General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 17 2c. Corporate governance Section 5.1 of the Annual Report 2019 Executive Board currently exists of 3 members; CEO, CFO and COO

Recent change in composition Executive Board

New members Ingrid de Swart and Annemiek van Melick General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 18 2d. Remuneration Report Kick van der Pol Chair of the Supervisory Board General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 19 2d. Execution of the remuneration policy Section 5.3 of the Annual Report 2019 Remuneration complies with prevailing legislation and regulations

No variable pay for members of the Executive Board

As of 1 January 2020 new Remuneration policy in place. Adopted at the AGM 2019 with a 84% of the votes General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 20 2d. Remuneration Report Advisory vote to adopt the 2019 remuneration report Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 21 3. Financial statements & dividend Cor van den Bos Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 23 3. Financial statements & dividend Maarten Koning EY General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 24 General meeting ASR Nederland N.V. Audit financial statements 2019 Ernst & Young Accountants LLP 20 mei 2020 Agenda Audit approach & focus - scope, strategy and execution Fraud and non-compliance with laws and regulations Key Audit Matters Directors' report Outcomes Communication and interaction Maarten Koning Partner Page 26 20 May 2020 ASR NL COVID-19 Non-adjusting subsequent event for the 2019 financial statements

subsequent event for the 2019 financial statements Management made appropriate disclosures about the uncertainty and impact of this event, taking into account the information available when issuing the financial statements (dated 24 March 2020). We refer to chapters 1.2 CEO Statement and 4.2 Risk management and the disclosure about Events after the balance sheet date (note 6.7.7).

We draw the attention of the users of the financial statement to this event and disclosures through an 'Emphasis of Matters'- paragraph in our Auditor's Report dated 24 March 2020.

COVID-19 (related) developments impacting a.s.r. between 24 of March 2020 (preparation date/approval date Supervisory Board) and 20 May 2020 (adoption date) will in principle not result in a change to the 2019 financial statements. For a listed entity, significant events should be communicated through a press release (e.g. deferral of dividend proposal). Page 27 20 May 2020 ASR NL Audit approach & focus Scope Strategy Statutory and consolidated financial Responsibilities statements Audit Teaming Core team Annual report Experts Compliance with legal requirements / (no) material misstatements Materiality Non-financial information Communication Page 28 20 May 2020 ASR NL Execution Approach Risk assessment Audit procedures Fraud and non-compliance with laws and regulations Cyber risks Key Audit Matters Fraud and non-compliance with laws and regulations Current topic

Responsibilities

Procedures Wwft

Indirect impact on financial reporting Involvement of EY experts of Fraud & Integrity Services Our procedures Identified non-compliance: Evaluation of impact of non-compliance for its operations and financial reporting Evaluation of remediation plans

Page 29 20 May 2020 ASR NL Key Audit Matters Loyalis N.V. Acquisition (New)

Valuation and adequacy of insurance contract liabilities (including shadow accounting) due to the complexity and use of assumptions

Fair value measurement of investments and related disclosures

Solvency II disclosure

Unit-linked exposure

exposure Reliability and continuity of electronic data processing

Classification ASR Bank N.V. as held for sale and discontinued operation [No longer included compared to 2018: Generali Acquisition; due to fact that this acquisition was finalized in 2018 and prese nted in the 2018 financial statements] Estimations and assumptions in relation to the financial statements Page 30 20 May 2020 ASR NL Directors' report Non-financial information EU Directive (2014/95) - Non-financial information and diversity Remuneration Implementation shareholders rights directive - impact on remuneration reports Non-financial information - Assurance engagement Level of assurance: limited assurance

Procedures

Financial reporting standards/criteria in line with GRI-standards

GRI-standards Focus on KPI's, climate disclosures and impact investing

Assurance report Page 31 20 May 2020 ASR NL Outcomes Opinion: unqualified audit opinion

Statutory and consolidated Directors' report Going concern

Sustainability report: unqualified review opinion Page 32 19 May 2020 ASR NL Communication and interaction Our reports

Meetings and interactions with the Board, Supervisory Board and Audit Committee

The way we interact with these bodies and committees

Independence

We started transition procedures to the incoming auditors of KPMG in accordance with NBA- handreiking 1134 "Samenwerking voorgaande en opvolgende accountant"

Conclusive remark Page 33 20 May 2020 ASR NL Annual General Meeting ASR Nederland N.V. 3. Financial statements & dividend Proposal to adopt the financial statements for the financial year 2019 Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 35 3. Financial statements & dividend Notes to the dividend policy Questions Dividend 2019 Questions General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 37 4. Discharge Proposal to discharge each member of the Executive Board for execution of their duties in the financial year 2019 Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 38 4. Discharge Proposal to discharge each member of the Supervisory Board for execution of their duties in the financial year 2019 Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 40 5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to issue shares and/or grant the right to subscribe for shares Up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital

For a period of 18 months

Subject to approval of the Supervisory Board

Provided that this authorization will not be used for stock dividend General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 42 5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to issue shares and/or grant the right to subscribe for shares Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 43 5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to limit or exclude statutory pre-emption rights In connection with the issue authorization granted under agenda item 5a

For a period of 18 months

Subject to approval of the Supervisory Board General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 45 5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to limit or exclude statutory pre-emption rights Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 46 5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to acquire the company's own shares For a period of 18 months

Subject to approval of the Supervisory Board

Up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital

At a price between the nominal share value and 10% above an average

Closing price over a period of 5 days preceding the day of acquisition of the shares General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 48 5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to acquire shares Questions

Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 49 6. Composition of the Executive Board Proposal of the Supervisory Board to reappoint Jos Baeten as member and Chair of the Executive Board Questions General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 51 7. Composition of the Supervisory Board Resignation of Cor van den Bos as member of the Supervisory Board General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 52 7. Composition of the Supervisory Board Proposal to reappoint Herman Hintzen as member of the Supervisory Board Questions

• Voting General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 53 8. Questions General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020 55 9. Closing Thank you for your attendance 56 Attachments Original document

