ASR Nederland N : Presentation AGM 2020.

General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
2
Presence Supervisory & Executive Board
Kick van der Pol
Herman Hintzen
Jos Baeten
Chair of the Supervisory
Member of the Supervisory
CEO and chair of the
Board
Board
Executive Board
Present at a.s.r.
Virtual
Present at a.s.r.
Cor van den Bos
Gerard van Olphen
Annemiek van Melick
Vice Chair of the Supervisory
Member of the Supervisory
CFO and member of the
Board
Board
Executive Board
Present at a.s.r.
Virtual
Present at a.s.r.
Gisella van Vollenhove
Sonja Barendregt
Ingrid de Swart
Member of the Supervisory
Member of the Supervisory
COO and member of the
Board
Board
Executive Board
Virtual
Virtual
Present at a.s.r.
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
3
Agenda
Opening
2019 Annual Report
2019 Financial Statements and Dividend
Discharge members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board
Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Composition of the Executive Board
Composition of the Supervisory Board
Questions
Closing
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
4
Announcements
English translation
Webcast service
Order of the meeting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
5
2. 2019 Annual Report
Jos Baeten
CEO and Chair of the Executive Board
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
6
Strong operational performance and robust solvency in FY19
Operating result
Solvency II (SF)
Dividend per share
€ 858m
194%
€ 1.90
+14.5%
-3% pts
+9.2%
(FY 2018: € 749m)
(FY 2018: 197%)
(FY 2018: € 1.74)
Operating RoE
Financial leverage
Operating expenses
15.1%
29.2%
€ 656m
Target 12-14%
max. 35%
+9.1%
(FY 2018: 14.3%)
(FY 2018: 26.7% )
(FY 2018: € 601m)
IFRS net result
Organic capital creation
Combined ratio
€ 972m
€ 370m
93.5%
+45.2%
-0.5%
Target 94-96%
(FY 2018: € 669m)
(FY 2018: € 372m)
(FY 2018: 95.7%)
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
7
Delivering on our strategy in pursuit of sustainable value creation
Financial self-reliance and
Vitality and (sustainable)
Climate change and energy
inclusiveness
employability
transition
Non-financial targets for the 2019 − 2021 period
Meeting customer needs
Sustainable investments
Sustainable investments
Employee contribution to local
Net promoter score by 2021
% carbon footprint measured of investment
Impact investments by 2021
society(in no. of hours per annum)
portfolio by 2021
>95%
>€ 1.2bn
+5%
FY 2019: 44
FY 2019: 89%
FY 2019: € 0.9bn
FY 2019: +42%
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
8
Solid progress in executing our strategy in 2019
A
Non-life business domains with growth potential
Combination of Loyalis, Veherex and Vitality partnership strengthens client proposition in business domain of sustainable employability. Vitality positively received with an inflow of 11,000 customers in first two months
Successful implementation of new IT system within P&C allowing for more efficient administration and claims handling
Net growth of 85,000 customers in Health
Robust and predictable service books
Successful migration of the Individual life books of a.s.r. and Generali completed. Over 800,000 policies were migrated to the SaaS platform leading to more cost variability
GWP growth in Life due to growth in WnP and the addition of Loyalis, partly offset by the decline in Individual life
Asset management related growth business
Assets under Management ("AuM") for third parties increased by € 3.2bn to € 20.7bn mainly driven by growth in the Mortgage fund of € 2.1bn
Mortgage fund > € 5bn (including commitments)
Strong growth of new DC pension sales (+50% GWP) and DC AuM increased to € 1.3bn
Divestments
Savings portfolio and the related mortgage portfolio of a.s.r. bank were sold, closing finalised in H2 2019. Remaining investment accounts in the process to be transferred to Van Lanschot Kempen, expected to be finalised in H1 2020
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
9
Dividend postponed as a.s.r. follows recommendation EIOPA and DNB
It remains our intention to pay the remainder of the dividend and resume the share buyback program in the second half of 2020 if and when in line with our existing dividend policy and appropriate given the developments of COVID-19.
Dividend per share (in €)
Interim dividend
Final dividend
CAGR +14.4%
+9.2%
1.90
1.74
1.63
1.27
1.20
1.09
0.650.70
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
Proposed full year dividend amounts to € 1.90 per share, an increase of 9,2%. Taking into account the interim dividend of € 0.70, a final dividend of € 1.20 per share remains.
Dividend policy: apay-out ratio of 45% to 55% of the net operating result attributable to shareholders (i.e. net of hybrid costs and after tax)
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
10
COVID -19
Customers
Employees
Contribution to society
Q1 trading update
Business performance
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
11
Q1 trading update - limited impact COVID-19 on operational performance
Operating result amounted to € 184 million (Q1 2019: € 208 million) which include € 13 million of claims related to the storm in February and €18 million negative impact fromCOVID-19 of which €12 million due to an addition to unit-linked reserves and € 6 million in claims in Disability
Combined ratio for P&C and Disability remained strong at 94.7% (Q1 2019: 94.3%), the increase in claims in disability by € 6 million due toCOVID-19 is partly offset by a strong combined ratio of P&C despite the February storm
Solvency II ratio amounted to approximately 235% at 31 March 2020 on standard formula (FY 2019: 194%), primarily driven by the significant increase in the volatility adjustment (VA) to 46 basis points. This ratio takes into account the future payment of the postponed 2019 final dividend and the buyback of own shares for a total amount of € 75 million (of which circa € 50 million has already been executed)
Gross written premium amounted to € 1,839 million, an increase of 18.3% compared to the first quarter last year; organic growth of P&C and Disability amounted to 7.6%
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
12
Impact on our business
Life segment
Overall exposed to the risk of people living longer (longevity)
We expect that the negative mortality impact on Individual life and Funeral will be offset by favorable development in Pensions
Impact from impairments and revaluations in our investment portfolio fall into incidental result and are not part of the operating result
Non-life segment
Disability: appears to be the product line whose operations are most directly affected by the lockdown and social distancing. At the start of thelock-down we witnessed an increase in claims, which more recently eased off somewhat. These claims cannot be properly assessed given the social distancing rules and reintegration programs are facing delays
Health: higher expectedCOVID-19 related claims, partially offset by fewer claims from regular medical treatments
P&C: temporary favorable experience due to fewer claims in motor, partly offset by higher claims in travel
Investment portfolio
Our investment portfolio is of high quality, primarily consisting of government bonds with an average credit rating of AAA/AA and our corporate and financials bond portfolio with an average credit rating of A-
Small exposure to the sectors which have been hit most such as Oil & Gas and Leisure
Rating migration: full letter downgrade on 20%
credit portfolio: -5%-points SII1
Real estate portfolio is focused on higher quality properties in retail, offices and residential real estate
Solid mortgage portfolio with an average LTV of 74% and 40% of the portfolio is NHG (government guarantee)
1The impact is based on the required capital for spread risk
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
13
Impact COVID-19 overview
While we expect to experience further adverse impact in the remainder of the year, it is still too early to make a realistic and credible assessment of what the full impact of theCOVID-19 virus will be on a.s.r.'s business and financial performance. This will depend on a number of factors, including the extent and duration of disruption and the impact on the global economy and financial markets
However the operating result for the full year 2020 is expected to ease off from the record year of 2019 towards the level of 2018
Based on today's knowledge no need to adjust the medium term target (2021) for organic capital creation
Strong organic growth of gross written premiums in the first quarter for P&C and Disability combined (+7.6%) is expected to flatten during the remainder of 2020
We continue to run our company with a strong balance sheet to protect the interests of policyholders and to safeguard our dividend paying capability
It remains our current intention to pay the remainder of the 2019 dividend and resume the share buyback program in the second half of 2020 in line with our existing dividend policy and when appropriate given the developments ofCOVID-19
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
14
Q&A
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
15
2b. Report of the Supervisory Board
Kick van der Pol
Chair of the Supervisory Board
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
16
2c. Corporate governance
Kick van der Pol
Chair of the Supervisory Board
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
17
2c. Corporate governance
Section 5.1 of the Annual Report 2019
Executive Board currently exists of 3 members; CEO, CFO and COO
Recent change in composition Executive Board
New members Ingrid de Swart and Annemiek van Melick
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
18
2d. Remuneration Report
Kick van der Pol
Chair of the Supervisory Board
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
19
2d. Execution of the remuneration policy
Section 5.3 of the Annual Report 2019
Remuneration complies with prevailing legislation and regulations
No variable pay for members of the Executive Board
As of 1 January 2020 new Remuneration policy in place. Adopted at the AGM 2019 with a 84% of the votes
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
20
2d. Remuneration Report
Advisory vote to adopt the 2019 remuneration report
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
21
3. Financial statements & dividend
Cor van den Bos
Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
23
3. Financial statements & dividend
Maarten Koning
EY
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
24
General meeting ASR Nederland N.V.
Audit financial statements 2019 Ernst & Young Accountants LLP
20 mei 2020
Agenda
Audit approach & focus - scope, strategy and execution
Fraud andnon-compliance with laws and regulations
Key Audit Matters
Directors' report
Outcomes
Communication and interaction
Maarten Koning
Partner
Page 26
20 May 2020
ASR NL
COVID-19
Non-adjustingsubsequent event for the 2019 financial statements
Management made appropriate disclosures about the uncertainty and impact of this event, taking into account the information available when issuing the financial statements (dated 24 March 2020). We refer to chapters 1.2 CEO Statement and 4.2 Risk management and the disclosure about Events after the balance sheet date (note 6.7.7).
We draw the attention of the users of the financial statement to this event and disclosures through an 'Emphasis of Matters'- paragraph in our Auditor's Report dated 24 March 2020.
COVID-19(related) developments impacting a.s.r. between 24 of March 2020 (preparation date/approval date Supervisory Board) and 20 May 2020 (adoption date) will in principle not result in a change to the 2019 financial statements. For a listed entity, significant events should be communicated through a press release (e.g. deferral of dividend proposal).
Page 27
20 May 2020
ASR NL
Audit approach & focus
Scope
Strategy
Statutory and consolidated financial
Responsibilities
statements
Audit
Teaming
Core team
Annual report
Experts
Compliance with legal requirements /
(no) material misstatements
Materiality
Non-financial
information
Communication
Page 28
20 May 2020
ASR NL
Execution
Approach
Risk assessment Audit procedures
Fraud and non-compliance with laws and
regulations Cyber risks
Key Audit Matters
Fraud and non-compliance with laws and regulations
Current topic
Responsibilities
Procedures
Wwft
Indirect impact on financial reporting
Involvement of EY experts of Fraud & Integrity Services
Our procedures
Identifiednon-compliance:
Evaluation of impact ofnon-compliance for its operations and financial reporting
Evaluation of remediation plans
Page 29
20 May 2020
ASR NL
Key Audit Matters
Loyalis N.V. Acquisition(New)
Valuation and adequacy of insurance contract liabilities (including shadow accounting) due to the complexity and use of assumptions
Fair value measurement of investments and related disclosures
Solvency II disclosure
Unit-linkedexposure
Reliability and continuity of electronic data processing
Classification ASR Bank N.V. as held for sale and discontinued operation
[No longer included compared to 2018: Generali Acquisition; due to fact that this acquisition was finalized in 2018 and prese nted in the 2018 financial statements]
Estimations and assumptions in relation to the financial statements
Page 30
20 May 2020
ASR NL
Directors' report
Non-financial information
EU Directive (2014/95) -Non-financial information and diversity
Remuneration
Implementation shareholders rights directive - impact on remuneration reports
Non-financial information - Assurance engagement
Level of assurance: limited assurance
Procedures
Financial reporting standards/criteria in line withGRI-standards
Focus on KPI's, climate disclosures and impact investing
Assurance report
Page 31
20 May 2020
ASR NL
Outcomes
Opinion: unqualified audit opinion
Statutory and consolidated
Directors' report
Going concern
Sustainability report: unqualified review opinion
Page 32
19 May 2020
ASR NL
Communication and interaction
Our reports
Meetings and interactions with the Board, Supervisory Board and Audit Committee
The way we interact with these bodies and committees
Independence
We started transition procedures to the incoming auditors of KPMG in accordance with NBA- handreiking 1134 "Samenwerking voorgaande en opvolgende accountant"
Conclusive remark
Page 33
20 May 2020
ASR NL
Annual General Meeting ASR Nederland N.V.
3. Financial statements & dividend
Proposal to adopt the financial statements for the financial year 2019
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
35
3. Financial statements & dividend
Notes to the dividend policy
Questions
Dividend 2019
Questions
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
37
4. Discharge
Proposal to discharge each member of the Executive Board for execution of their duties in the financial year 2019
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
38
4. Discharge
Proposal to discharge each member of the Supervisory Board for execution of their duties in the financial year 2019
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
40
5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to issue shares and/or grant the right to subscribe for shares
Up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital
For a period of 18 months
Subject to approval of the Supervisory Board
Provided that this authorization will not be used for stock dividend
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
42
5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to issue shares and/or grant the right to subscribe for shares
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
43
5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to limit or exclude statutorypre-emption rights
In connection with the issue authorization granted under agenda item 5a
For a period of 18 months
Subject to approval of the Supervisory Board
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
45
5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to limit or exclude statutorypre-emption rights
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
46
5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to acquire the company's own shares
For a period of 18 months
Subject to approval of the Supervisory Board
Up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital
At a price between the nominal share value and 10% above an average
Closing price over a period of 5 days preceding the day of acquisition of the shares
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
48
5. Extension of the authorities of the Executive Board
Proposal to extend the authorization of the Executive Board to acquire shares
Questions
Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
49
6. Composition of the Executive Board
Proposal of the Supervisory Board to reappoint Jos Baeten as member and Chair of the Executive Board
Questions
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
51
7. Composition of the Supervisory Board
Resignation of Cor van den Bos as member of the Supervisory Board
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
52
7. Composition of the Supervisory Board
Proposal to reappoint Herman Hintzen as member of the Supervisory Board Questions
• Voting
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020
53
8. Questions
General Meeting of Shareholders ASR Nederland N.V. 2020