ASR Nederland N : Progress share buyback programme 2- 6 March 2020

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 9 March 2020

Progress share buyback programme 2-6 March 2020

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) announces the following transactions, executed within the share buyback programme, for the purpose of the share plan within a.s.r.'s revised capital policy as announced during the publication of the full-year results 2019.

The repurchase programme of up to € 75 million was announced on 19 February 2020 and will be executed from 20 February 2020 up to 21 May 2020 the latest. An overview of the transactions in the past week, including the cumulative final total of the repurchase programme, is given below. All repurchased shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Number of shares Average price (€) Total amount (€) 2 March 2020 53.115 29,669346 € 1.575.887,31 3 March 2020 51.666 30,192104 € 1.559.905,25 4 March 2020 44.659 29,746413 € 1.328.445,06 5 March 2020 54.552 28,564772 € 1.558.265,44 6 March 2020 57.236 27,208084 € 1.557.281,90 Week total 261.228 29,015974 € 7.579.784,95 Total 547.855 31,403850 € 17.204.756,03

This regular update of transactions has been carried out within the current a.s.r. share buyback programme and is published in line with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR, No. 596/2014/EU).

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) ranks among the top 3 insurers in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers products and services in the fields of insurance, pensions and mortgages for consumers, self-employed persons and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX Index. For more information, please visit www.asrnl.com.

