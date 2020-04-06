ASR Nederland N : Progress share buyback programme 30 March - 3 April 2020

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 6 April 2020

Progress share buyback programme 30 March - 3 April 2020

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) announces the following transactions, executed within the share buyback programme, for the purpose of the share plan within a.s.r.'s revised capital policy as announced during the publication of the full-year results 2019.

To date, a.s.r. has bought a total of 2,109,548 own a.s.r. shares back, for a total of € 50,732,114.88. a.s.r. has decided to discontinue the current share buyback program for the time being. a.s.r. follows up on the appeal of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the European regulator EIOPA made on 2 April. a.s.r. issued this press releaseyesterday.

Below is an overview of the transactions of the past week, including the cumulative grand total of the repurchase program. All shares that have been repurchased are listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Number of shares Average price (€) Total amount (€) 30 March 2020 69.000 22,798613 € 1.573.104,30 31 March 2020 70.000 23,344506 € 1.634.115,42 1 April 2020 73.000 21,971373 € 1.603.910,23 2 April 2020 69.500 22,465144 € 1.561.327,51 3 April 2020 175.000 21,314425 € 3.730.024,38 Week total 456.500 22,13029973 € 10.102.481,83 Total 2.109.548 24,048808 € 50.732.114,88

Download the share repurchase transaction Excel filefor detailed transaction information.

This regular update of transactions has been carried out within the current a.s.r. share buyback programme and is published in line with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR, No. 596/2014/EU).

