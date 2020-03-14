Log in
ASR Nederland N : Progress share buyback programme 9- 13 March 2020

03/14/2020 | 08:07pm EDT

Utrecht, the Netherlands, 16 March 2020

Progress share buyback programme 9-13 March 2020

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) announces the following transactions, executed within the share buyback programme, for the purpose of the share plan within a.s.r.'s revised capital policy as announced during the publication of the full-year results 2019.

The repurchase programme of up to € 75 million was announced on 19 February 2020 and will be executed from 20 February 2020 up to 21 May 2020 the latest. An overview of the transactions in the past week, including the cumulative final total of the repurchase programme, is given below. All repurchased shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Total amount (€)

9 March 2020

62.500

25,212127

€ 1.575.757,94

10 March 2020

63.000

25,060506

€ 1.578.811,88

11 March 2020

63.500

24,598280

€ 1.561.990,78

12 March 2020

72.500

21,847204

€ 1.583.922,29

13 March 2020

72.000

22,128322

€ 1.593.239,18

Week total

333.500

23,669332

€ 7.893.722,07

Total

881.355

28,477150

€ 25.098.478,10

Download the share repurchase transaction Excel filefor detailed transaction information.

This regular update of transactions has been carried out within the current a.s.r. share buyback programme and is published in line with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR, No. 596/2014/EU).

Media relations

Investor relations

Rosanne de Boer

T: +31 (0)6 22 79 09 74

T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600

E: rosanne.de.boer@asr.nl

E: ir@asr.nl

www.asrnederland.nl

www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) ranks among the top 3 insurers in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers products and services in the fields of insurance, pensions and mortgages for consumers, self-employed persons and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX Index. For more information, please visit www.asrnl.com.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this press release of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. The information in this press release may also be (partly) based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of this document. ASR Nederland warns that the information could entail certain risks and uncertainties, as also referred to in the Risk Factors section in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland, so that the actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the information in this document. ASR

Nederland does not accept liability for any damage resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 00:06:00 UTC
