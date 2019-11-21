Log in
ASR Nederland N.V.

ASR NEDERLAND N.V.

(ASRNL)
ASR Nederland N : a.s.r. invests over  100 million in CBRE Pan European Core Fund

0
11/21/2019 | 04:47am EST

Utrecht, 21 November, 2019

a.s.r. invests over € 100 million in CBRE Pan European Core Fund

a.s.r. is investing over € 100 million in the CBRE Pan European Core Fund. After its earlier investment in the BlackRock Eurozone Core Property Fund, this represents a next step in the diversification of a.s.r.'s international real estate portfolio.

The CBRE Pan European Core Fund's portfolio focuses on prime retail and office real estate as well as well- located logistics real estate, predominantly in the euro zone.

Over the past 125 years, a.s.r. has built up a sizeable non-listed portfolio in Dutch property. In order to diversify its real estate portfolio, a.s.r. is adding non-listed European real estate. This portfolio is managed by the Investment Partners team at a.s.r. real estate.

Dick Gort, ceo of a.s.r. real estate, explains: 'The Investment Partners team of a.s.r. real estate invests in newly issued participations (primaries) as well as secondaries on behalf of a.s.r. Our strategy enables us to maintain our agility and ensures an efficient growth of a well-diversified international real estate portfolio in high-quality European real estate for our clients.'

Rodney Zimmerman, head of Investment Partners at a.s.r. real estate, says: 'Within the spectrum of non-listed European funds, the CBRE Pan European Core Fund has an excellent reputation, with its well-diversified and high-quality European real estate portfolio. And similar to a.s.r., the Fund is also active in the field of sustainability. The GRESB score for the CBRE Pan European Core Fund improved in 2019 from 67 to 87 and achieved Green Star status.'

Richard Everett, Fund Manager, CBRE Pan European Core Fund commented: 'To have a major Dutch insurance company like a.s.r. investing in the fund is testament to our fund management capabilities and our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to meeting a.s.r.'s investment objectives and we are very pleased to welcome them as investors to the fund.'

++++++++++++++++++

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Jordi van Baardewijk

T: +31 (0)6 51 26 63 59

T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600

E: jordi.van.baardewijk@asr.nl

E: ir@asr.nl

www.asrnl.nl

www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) is one of the top three insurance companies in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers insurance, pension and mortgages to consumers and SMEs. a.s.r. is also active as a fiduciary asset manager. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX index. For more information, please visit www.asrnl.com.

About a.s.r. real estate

a.s.r. real estate has been managing and investing in homes, shops, offices and agricultural land on be-half of its clients for more than 125 years. It manages five Dutch real estate funds and individual asset management mandates for national and international real estate on behalf of professional investors. a.s.r. real estate focuses on the long-term value development in real estate and is part of a.s.r., one of the largest insurers in the Netherlands.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this press release of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully. ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. The information in this press release may also be (partly) based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of this document ASR Nederland warns that the information could entail certain risks and uncertainties, as also referred to in the Risk Factors section in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland, so that the actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the information in this document. ASR Nederland does not accept liability for any damages resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:45:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 585 M
EBIT 2019 836 M
Net income 2019 754 M
Finance 2019 560 M
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 6,33x
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 4 685 M
Chart ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASR Nederland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASR NEDERLAND N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,59  €
Last Close Price 33,23  €
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos P. M. Baeten Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
C. van der Pol Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Cornelius Hendrik van den Bos Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman C. Hintzen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASR NEDERLAND N.V.-3.90%5 185
ALLIANZ SE24.39%100 859
CHUBB LIMITED18.06%69 263
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP33.71%57 595
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES34.40%54 090
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC35.52%46 464
