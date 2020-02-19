Log in
ASR Nederland N : a.s.r. koopt eigen aandelen in

02/19/2020 | 06:25am EST

Utrecht, 19 februari 2020, 7:00 uur

a.s.r. koopt eigen aandelen in

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) kondigt de inkoop van gewone aandelen aan voor een bedrag van

  • 75 miljoen.

De periode van inkoop van eigen aandelen start op 20 februari 2020 en eindigt uiterlijk 21 mei 2020. De inkoop van eigen aandelen valt binnen de machtiging van de Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders van a.s.r. die verleend is aan de Raad van Bestuur op 22 mei 2019. a.s.r. zal te zijner tijd aan de Algemene vergadering van Aandeelhouders goedkeuring vragen om de ingekochte aandelen in te trekken.

a.s.r. heeft een onafhankelijke broker aangesteld voor de uitvoering van de inkoop. De exacte timing van de aankopen wordt onafhankelijk en zonder inmenging van a.s.r. door deze broker bepaald. De uitvoering van de inkoop is afhankelijk van marktomstandigheden.

De voortgang van de inkopen zal wekelijks bekend worden gemaakt via een persbericht en op de website van a.s.r.: www.asrnederland.nl/nieuws-en-pers/pers.

Mediarelaties

Investor Relations

Rosanne de Boer

T: +31 (0)6 22 79 09 74

T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600

E: rosanne.de.boer@asr.nl

E: ir@asr.nl

www.asrnederland.nl

www.asrnl.com

Dit persbericht bevat koersgevoelige informatie en dus voorwetenschap in de zin van artikel 7 van de verordening marktmisbruik.

Over a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) behoort tot de top 3 verzekeraars van Nederland. a.s.r. biedt producten en diensten aan op het gebied van verzekeringen, pensioenen en hypotheken voor consumenten, ondernemers en bedrijven. Daarnaast is a.s.r. actief als vermogensbeheerder voor derden. a.s.r. is genoteerd aan Euronext Amsterdam en opgenomen in de AEX Index. Kijk voor meer informatie op www.asrnederland.nl.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this document of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR Nederland N.V.'s legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

Some of the statements in this document are not (historical) facts, but are 'forward-looking statements' ('Statements'). The Statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of the document. The Statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. The Statements can change as a result of possible events or factors. ASR Nederland warns that the Statements could entail certain risks and uncertainties, so that the actual results, business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, investments, share price and prospects of ASR Nederland could differ materially from the Statements.

The actual results of ASR Nederland could differ from the Statements, because of: (1) changes in general economic conditions; (2) changes of conditions in the markets in which ASR Nederland is engaged; (3) changes in the performance of financial markets in general; (4) changes in the sales of insurance and/or other financial products; (5) the behaviour of customers, suppliers, investors, shareholders and competitors; (6) changes in the relationships with principal intermediaries or partnerships or termination of relationships with principal intermediaries or partnerships; (7) the unavailability and/ or unaffordability of reinsurance; (8) deteriorations in the financial soundness of customers, suppliers or financial institutions, countries/states and/or other counterparties; (9) technological developments; (10) changes in the implementation and execution of ICT systems or outsourcing; (11) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; (12) consequences of a potential (partial) termination of the European currency: the Euro or the European Union; (13) changes in the frequency and severity of insured loss events; (14) catastrophes and terrorist related events;

  1. changes affecting mortality and morbidity levels and trends and changes in longevity; (16) changes in laws and regulations and/or changes in the interpretation thereof, including without limitation Solvency II, IFRS and taxes; (17) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory- or supervisory authorities; (18) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss; (19) changes in conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies; (20) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and/or investigations or sanctions taken by supervisory authorities; (21) risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments (22) other financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results and (23) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Risk Factors section contained in recent public disclosures made by ASR Nederland.

The foregoing list of factors and developments is not exhaustive. Any Statements made by or on behalf of ASR Nederland only refer to the date of drafting of the document, except as required by applicable law. ASR Nederland disclaims any obligation to update or revise and publish any expectations, as a result of new information or otherwise. Neither ASR Nederland nor any of its directors, officers, employees do give any statement, warranty or prediction on the anticipated results as included in the document. The Statements in this /document represent, in each case, only one of multiple possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario.

All figures in this document are unaudited. All amounts quoted in these financial statements are in euros and rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise indicated. Calculations are made using unrounded figures. As a result rounding differences can occur.

ASR Nederland has taken all reasonable care in the reliability and accurateness of this press release. Nevertheless, it is possible that information contained in this message is incomplete or incorrect. ASR Nederland does not accept liability for any damage resulting from this press release in case the information in this press release is incorrect or incomplete.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:24:07 UTC
