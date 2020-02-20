ASR Nederland N : a.s.r. receives Best Employers quality mark 2019-2020 with the maximum 3 stars

Log in
02/20/2020 | 05:18am EST

a.s.r. has received the quality mark Best Employer 2019-2020. This was the result of an employer scan carried out among employees in January.

The employees rated a.s.r. with an 8.06, a score well above the industry average of Insurers. This means that a.s.r. has achieved the maximum of 3 stars. 3536 employees were approached for the survey, of whom 61% (2174) completed the scan. The score is based on 6 elements: employment practices, organisational pride, organisational direction, appreciation, work pride and utilisation of talent.

Jolanda Sappelli, director of Human Resources at a.s.r.: 'It makes me incredibly proud that colleagues value a.s.r. so highly! This appreciation is really going to help us to position a.s.r. even better as an attractive employer.'

The Best Employers quality mark of Effectory and Intermediairis the most important independent quality mark for good employment practices in the Netherlands. a.s.r. is included onthe list of Best Employers in the Netherlands.

Human Resources

Disclaimer

ASR Nederland NV published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:17:02 UTC
