ASR Nederland N : a.s.r. to follow EIOPA and DNB recommendations to temporarily postpone dividend and share buyback program

Utrecht, 5 April 2020, 20.00 pm CET

a.s.r. to follow EIOPA and DNB recommendations to temporarily postpone dividend and share buyback program

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) has taken notice of the recommendations issued by The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) to the (European) insurance sector on 2 April 2020, to temporarily postpone any dividend payments and share buyback programs until the financial and economic impact over the COVID-19 outbreak becomes clear. a.s.r. will comply with the recommendation and postpone its final dividend for 2019. Consequently, a.s.r. will also postpone its current share buyback program with immediate effect until further notice.

CEO Jos Baeten: 'Taking care of the long term interests of all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, has always been at the heart of our decision making. Our strong balance sheet and operational excellence has enabled us to deliver consistently on our promises. While our solvency and liquidity position remained robust, we will comply with the recommendations by EIOPA and our local supervisor, DNB, to temporarily postpone dividend payments and the existing share buyback program.'

The dividend proposal amounted to € 1.90 per share of which € 0.70 already has been paid as interim dividend in 2019. It will be our intention to pay the remainder of the dividend and resume the share buyback program in the second half of 2020 if and when in line with our existing dividend policy and appropriate given the developments of COVID-19. The share buyback program was for an amount of € 75 million, of which till Friday April 3, for a total amount of € 50.7 million has already been purchased. a.s.r.'s annual general meeting is expected to take place as planned on 20 May 2020. The 2019 dividend proposal will not be for vote on the agenda, which will be published on 8 April 2020.

Media relations Investor Relations Rosanne de Boer T: +31 (0)6 22 79 09 74 T: +31 (0)30 - 257 8600 E: rosanne.de.boer@asr.nl E: ir@asr.nl www.asrnederland.nl www.asrnl.com

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) ranks among the top 3 insurers in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers products and services in the fields of insurance, pensions and mortgages for consumers, self-employed persons and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is included in the AEX Index. For more information, please visit www.asrnederland.nl.

This press release contains price-sensitive information and therefore inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

The terms of this disclaimer ('Disclaimer') apply to this document of ASR Nederland N.V. and all ASR Nederland N.V.'s

legal vehicles and businesses operating in the Netherlands ('ASR Nederland'). Please read this Disclaimer carefully.

Some of the statements in this document are not (historical) facts, but are 'forward-looking statements' ('Statements'). The Statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information that was available to ASR Nederland at the moment of drafting of the document. The Statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. The Statements can change as a