ASSA ABLOY (ASSA B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/09 11:13:52 am
161.6 SEK   +0.22%
2018ASSA ABLOY AB : quaterly earnings release
2018ASSA ABLOY AB : half-yearly earnings release
2018ASSA ABLOY AB : annual earnings release
Assa Abloy : Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q4 report on 5 February

01/09/2019 | 10:59am EST

9 Jan 2019

Slides used in the presentation will be available about 30 minutes before the start of the webcast.

Enter the webcast and download presentation material at:

www.assaabloy.com/en/com/investors/investor-meetings/

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 519 993 83
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 333 300 9261
  • Participants in US should call +1 646 722 4957

For more information, please contact:

Hedvig Wennerholm, Investor Relations Coordinator, tel: +46 8 506 485 51

About ASSA ABLOY



ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end‑user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,000 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 71 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

Disclaimer

Assa Abloy AB published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 15:58:01 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 83 606 M
EBIT 2018 11 301 M
Net income 2018 3 417 M
Debt 2018 24 180 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 52,26
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capitalization 167 B
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 191  SEK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Chris Bone Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Mats Persson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSA ABLOY1.96%18 792
SAINT-GOBAIN1.75%18 124
MASCO9.06%9 654
AGC INC1.93%7 156
TOTO LTD5.56%6 324
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY7.77%5 769
