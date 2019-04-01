Log in
Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q1 report on 25 April starting at 09:30 am (CET)

04/01/2019 | 08:52am EDT

1 Apr 2019

Slides used in the presentation will be available about 30 minutes before the start of the webcast.

Enter the webcast and download presentation material at:

www.assaabloy.com/en/com/investors/investor-meetings/

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 505 583 68
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 333 300 9269
  • Participants in US should call +1 646 722 4902

For more information, please contact:

Hedvig Wennerholm, Investor Relations Coordinator, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 51

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of SEK 84 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

Disclaimer

Assa Abloy AB published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 12:51:13 UTC
