Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q3 report on 18 October starting at 09:30 am (CET)

24 Sep 2019

ASSA ABLOY will release its Q3 report 2019 on Friday 18 October at 08:00 am (CET). A webcast and conference call will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:30 am (CET) and continuing until 10:30 am (CET). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President and CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used in the presentation will be available before the start of the webcast.

Enter the webcast and download presentation material at:

www.assaabloy.com/en/com/investors/investor-meetings/

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 566 427 07

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 333 300 9267

Participants in US should call +1 833 526 8383

For more information, please contact:

Hedvig Wennerholm, Investor Relations Coordinator, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 51

