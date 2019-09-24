Log in
ASSA ABLOY

(ASSA B)
Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q3 report on 18 October starting at 09:30 am (CET)

09/24/2019

24 Sep 2019

ASSA ABLOY will release its Q3 report 2019 on Friday 18 October at 08:00 am (CET). A webcast and conference call will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:30 am (CET) and continuing until 10:30 am (CET). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President and CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used in the presentation will be available before the start of the webcast.

Enter the webcast and download presentation material at:

www.assaabloy.com/en/com/investors/investor-meetings/

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 566 427 07
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 333 300 9267
  • Participants in US should call +1 833 526 8383

For more information, please contact:

Hedvig Wennerholm, Investor Relations Coordinator, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 51

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of SEK 84 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

Disclaimer

Assa Abloy AB published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:26:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 93 730 M
EBIT 2019 15 307 M
Net income 2019 11 010 M
Debt 2019 28 531 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,88x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 242 B
