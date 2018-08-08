Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  ASSA ABLOY AB    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB (ASSA B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/08 10:33:32 am
175.55 SEK   +0.17%
09:52aASSA ABLOY : Dedicated to commercial excellence
PU
07/18ASSA ABLOY : Solid underlying performance for ASSA ABLOY
AQ
07/18ASSA ABLOY AB : Slide show half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ASSA ABLOY : Dedicated to commercial excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:52am CEST

Troy Jackson, vice president for commercial excellence in Asia Pacific (APAC), joined ASSA ABLOY in May 2017. He was recruited to help improve the quality of ASSA ABLOY's commercial capabilities and interactions with customers, in order to enhance the customers' experience of doing business with ASSA ABLOY.

Establishing the new Commercial Excellence team was an important step towards achieving this goal. 'Our work is all about understanding the customers, who they are, why they buy, and what their needs are, in order to deliver unique solutions that consistently exceed their expectations,' says Troy.

The Commercial Excellence team, based in Hong Kong, manages issues ranging from branding and marketing to digital e-commerce, developing value-based pricing models and implementing improvements to the sales process and CRM, BIM and architectural marketing systems.

Disclaimer

Assa Abloy AB published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 07:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSA ABLOY AB
09:52aASSA ABLOY : Dedicated to commercial excellence
PU
07/18ASSA ABLOY : Solid underlying performance for ASSA ABLOY
AQ
07/18ASSA ABLOY AB : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/13ASSA ABLOY AB : half-yearly earnings release
07/13ASSA ABLOY : acquires Planet GDZ in Switzerland
AQ
07/12ASSA ABLOY : fits out the world’s first underwater quarry hotel
PU
07/11ASSA ABLOY : Hotel Magnolia Adopts Latest Standards in Security and Guest Conven..
AQ
07/06ASSA ABLOY : reports one-off costs in second quarter earnings
AQ
07/03ASSA ABLOY : acquires Door Systems in the US
AQ
06/30ASSA ABLOY AB : Half-year report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Assa Abloy AB ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18Assa Abloy AB reports Q2 results 
07/13ASSA ABLOY acquires planet GDZ in switzerland 
07/12ALLEGION : Unlocking Growth In A Cyclical Market 
07/06ASSA ABLOY's (ASAZY) CEO Nico Delvaux on Preliminary Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 82 584 M
EBIT 2018 12 849 M
Net income 2018 4 536 M
Debt 2018 21 690 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 37,93
P/E ratio 2019 18,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 185 B
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
ASSA ABLOY AB Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 190  SEK
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Bone Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB2.85%20 745
SAINT-GOBAIN-18.67%23 665
MASCO-9.63%12 358
AGC INC-8.04%9 447
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-16.35%8 168
TOTO LTD-30.59%7 470
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.