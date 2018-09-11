ASSA ABLOY : Mobile Access shows its flexibility at Skanska offices

With HID Mobile Access, Skanska's employees and guests use their mobile devices to enjoy easy and secure entry to the company's newly-built premises in Poland.

Customer

Skanska is one of the world's leading project development and construction groups. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, the company also operates in selected markets in Europe and the USA.

Challenge

Skanska's new office in Warsaw, Poland, occupies part of a large newly-built complex also used by other businesses and residents. Because the building is a mixed-tenant space, it is crucial to prevent access to Skanska's private areas by unauthorized visitors.

Solution

Skanska chose HID Mobile Access, from ASSA ABLOY Group brand HID Global, to provide a flexible solution to suit its employees and selected guests.

Using an integrated mobile app, HID Mobile Access enables employees and their guests to move throughout the building with nothing more than a smartphone, without the risk of them gaining access to restricted areas - unless the proper access rights are granted.

When users arrive at a door, they simply tap their iOS and Android devices to an iCLASS SE reader using near-field communication or Bluetooth Low Energy, and HID's 'twist and go' feature to gain access from a distance.

The user's access rights are remotely managed by the administrator through a cloud-based portal. Powered by Seos technology, HID Mobile Access improves the user experience and increases security throughout the entire building, as access rights can be tailored to the individual. For example, guests may be granted access to the parking lot and elevators through to the company's reception area.

'HID Mobile Access enhances the security for accessing our entire building,' says Renata Nowakowska, Innovation Manager at Skanska. 'We have integrated all applications, such as parking and virtual reception, bringing the whole user experience to a new level.'