Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Assa Abloy AB    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/17 04:16:13 am
203.2 SEK   -2.03%
03:44aASSA ABLOY : 2Q Profit Fell Less Than Expected Amid Demand Pickup, Cost Cuts
DJ
02:02aASSA ABLOY : Quarterly Report Q2 2020
AQ
01:46aLockmaker Assa Abloy beats expectations despite 44% profit fall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assa Abloy : 2Q Profit Fell Less Than Expected Amid Demand Pickup, Cost Cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 03:44am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Assa Abloy AB on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter net profit, helped by a strong pickup in demand toward the end of the quarter and cost cuts.

The lock maker said net profit for the three months ended June 30 fell to 1.4 billion Swedish kronor ($154 million), from SEK2.56 billion for the year-earlier period. Sales for the quarter fell 15% to SEK19.95 billion.

A FactSet consensus had forecast quarterly profit of SEK1.06 billion on sales of SEK19.06 billion. The operating margin fell to 15.9% from 10.5%.

Even though some regions of the world are introducing new lockdowns, restrictions have generally eased gradually since May and currently all our factories are open, it said.

"If there are no significant new negative events, the company expects the financial performance to continue to gradually improve," Chief Executive Nico Delvaux said.

"The attractive fundamentals of our industry are intact and therefore our financial targets remain valid."

The company estimates that completed acquisitions and divestments, on a rolling 12-month basis as per June 30, will have an effect of 3% on sales in the third quarter of 2020 versus the same period last year, while the effect on the operating margin is estimated to be dilutive in the third quarter of 2020.

On the basis of the currency rates on June 30, the company estimates that the weighted currency effects on sales in the third quarter of 2020 versus the same period last year will be -3%, while the effect on the operating margin is estimated to be neutral in the third quarter of 2020.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASSA ABLOY AB
03:44aASSA ABLOY : 2Q Profit Fell Less Than Expected Amid Demand Pickup, Cost Cuts
DJ
02:02aASSA ABLOY : Quarterly Report Q2 2020
AQ
01:46aLockmaker Assa Abloy beats expectations despite 44% profit fall
RE
07/14ASSA ABLOY AB : half-yearly earnings release
07/03ASSA ABLOY : acquires FocusCura in The Netherlands
AQ
06/30INVITATION TO THE PRESENTATION OF AS : 30am (CET)
PU
06/29ASSA ABLOY : Agrees Divestments to Satisfy EU Concerns Over Agta Record Acquisit..
DJ
06/29ASSA ABLOY : sells certain businesses in relation to the acquisition of agta rec..
AQ
05/12ASSA ABLOY : HID's IdenTrust and Keyfactor Collaborate to Solve Enterprise Digit..
AQ
04/30ASSA ABLOY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 88 568 M 9 759 M 9 759 M
Net income 2020 8 435 M 929 M 929 M
Net Debt 2020 29 485 M 3 249 M 3 249 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 230 B 25 476 M 25 383 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 48 650
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
Assa Abloy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 201,55 SEK
Last Close Price 207,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Mats Persson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB-5.30%25 476
SAINT-GOBAIN-9.81%20 407
MASCO CORPORATION9.06%13 591
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.4.65%9 433
TREX COMPANY, INC.47.52%7 642
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY12.10%6 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group