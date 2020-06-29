Assa Abloy : Agrees Divestments to Satisfy EU Concerns Over Agta Record Acquisition

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Assa Abloy AB said Monday it has agreed to sell certain businesses to address competition concerns of the EU Commission in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Swiss company Agta Record AG.

The lock maker has entered into binding agreements with Italy based FAAC Group regarding the sale of certain Agta Record and Assa Abloy businesses, including the Agta Record operations in the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Slovenia, as well as the Assa Abloy automatic pedestrian door business in France and the U.K. Agta Record's high-speed door business in France is also included.

Assa Abloy will sell the businesses for 100 million euros ($112.2 million) and the deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020. The businesses had a turnover in 2019 of approximately EUR93 million.

Assa Abloy said in March last year that it was launching a bid for Agta Record. The acquisition is expected to be closed during July 2020 after all remaining closing conditions and the EU Commission requirements have been fulfilled.

