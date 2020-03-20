Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A.    ASE   PLASSEE00014

ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.

(ASE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Staying Strong in 2020 with the Focus on Digital and Cloud Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:18am EDT

A message from Piotr

We have recently announced 2019 financial results according to which last year was the best year in the history of Asseco SEE Group including Payten. Operating profit was up 47% compared with 2018. We generated double-digit growth in all three business units of our operations - Banking, Payments (Payten) and Dedicated solutions. This excellent performance resulted from a growing demand for our digital banking proprietary and e-Commerce solutions, costs optimization and acquisitions within Payment business unit. Thanks to the acquisitions we strengthened Payten market position within POS related services in the SEE region as well as expanded to new markets - Spanish speaking and CEE. We have also intensified our sales efforts in new markets like Africa by enlarging our international sales team and signing a few contracts with the banks in Nigeria for our flagship authentication solution.

The beginning of 2020 year has brought new circumstances connected with COVID-19 to all businesses in the world including our Group. We are analyzing possible impact of coronavirus on our business, revise business plans and the way we operate and service our clients adjusting them to the current situation. Our efforts aim at minimizing the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, clients and partners and securing continuity of business and service we provide for our clients. We are also looking for most relevant areas of new business generation. We are definitely going to focus more on digital and cloud solutions, enabling our clients to do business in a secure and remote way.

I would like to thank you in these times for effort, creativity, solidarity and understanding in these bumpy times.

Piotr Jeleński

ASEE & Payten CEO

Disclaimer

Asseco South Eastern Europe SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 09:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROP
03/20ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S A : Staying Strong in 2020 with the Focus on Digit..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Supports First Telecom Banking Partnership in Croa..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : SEE TriDES2 ACS Has Achieved the Mastercard Identi..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : SEE recognized as 2019 Microsoft Country Partner o..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : SEE & Payten's Successful Presentations at Technob..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : SEE TriDES2 ACS has achieved the VISA 3DS2 complia..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : From Breaking Records Towards New Markets
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Intesa Digical Program Reaches 200.000 Users Miles..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Leading New Generation Payments Platform Ininal To..
PU
2019ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Accelerating Loan Processes In Credit Agricole Ban..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 1 007 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 60,4 M
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 1 463 M
Chart ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,13  PLN
Last Close Price 28,20  PLN
Spread / Highest target -3,55%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Jelenski Chairman-Management Board
Jozef Klein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Rulnicki Chief Financial Officer
Adam Tadeusz Goral Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Jozef Duch Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.5.00%346
ACCENTURE-28.79%95 516
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-24.30%89 369
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-28.83%84 745
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-31.16%48 382
VMWARE, INC.-30.35%44 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group