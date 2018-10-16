Log in
News

Asseco South Eastern Europe : SEE Joins NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme (NISP) to Help Facilitate PSD2 Implementations

10/16/2018 | 09:32am CEST

Asseco South Eastern Europe (Asseco SEE), a leading provider of IT solutions and services for banks in the SEE region, and the NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme (NISP), which supports banks and interbank processors throughout Europe in implementing the Berlin Group NextGenPSD2 Framework, have announced that Asseco SEE has joined NISP in its efforts to deliver assistance to banks regarding implementation and achieving compliance with all relevant PSD2 requirements.

Within the new financial landscape introduced by the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), the Berlin Group emerged as a widely respected, pan-European payments interoperability standards and harmonisation initiative. Aiming to provide further support in addition to standardization, a group of NextGenPSD2 implementers identified the necessity for assistance in the implementation domain and formed a new initiative - NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme (NISP) with a goal to help implementers achieve fallback exemption and reduce interoperability issues.

'We are proud that our initiative to support banks and other market participants through our NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Program has gained recognition by more than 20 member organizations. Having Asseco SEE as a solution vendor and NISP member will significantly contribute to the diversity and bring added value to the support we can provide in order to help resolve any interoperability issues,' said Dr. Ortwin Scheja, Project Lead of NISP.

Pointing out Asseco SEE's broad range of solutions and services, along with the proven experience in the implementation of digital banking and compliance solutions, Mr. Predrag Popović, Asseco SEE Group Product Director, commented: 'It is our great honour to be the first vendor to join the NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme (NISP). With our know-how incorporated in the PSD2 Enabler solution, which fits the Berlin Group NextGenPSD2 Framework and enables full PSD2 compliance out of the box, we are sure our participation in the NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme will be of immense assistance to all NISP members enabling them to optimise their implementations, deliver maximum quality and have their questions answered.'

Earlier, Asseco SEE supported the Berlin Group's NextGenPSD2 Conference 2017, participated in the public market consultation on the specification content, and also delivered a series of PSD2-related webinars aiming to facilitate PSD2 implementation.

About NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme (NISP)

The NextGenPSD2 Implementation Support Programme - NISP supports the implementation, testing and certification of the Berlin Group NextGenPSD2 Framework. The primary objective is achieving swift compliance to all relevant regulatory and organisational requirements from PSD2 and additional requirements from the European Banking Authority (EBA). For more information, please visit https://nisp.online/

About Asseco South Eastern Europe (Asseco SEE, ASEE)

Asseco South Eastern Europe Group is one of the biggest IT companies in the area of production and implementation of its own software solutions and services in the region of South Eastern Europe and Turkey. With more than 1550 dedicated employees in the region, the Group, which includes Asseco SEE and Payten, operates in 13 countries and is actively selling on other markets, covering the market size of 176 million people and 8 languages. Apart from being the top player for banking in SEE, the Group provides ICT solutions for various industry verticals, including the financial sector, payment sector, public administration, and telecoms. More than 10 banks out of the 15 largest ones in South-Eastern Europe are already clients of Asseco SEE. Since October 2009, the shares of Asseco South Eastern Europe have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit
https://see.asseco.com/

Disclaimer

Asseco South Eastern Europe SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:32:01 UTC
