ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC

ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC

(ASMB)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Assembly Biosciences : Shares Rise as Gilead Vet Takes Helm

0
08/07/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Assembly Biosciences rose more than 10% Wednesday after the biotechnology company said former Gilead Sciences research chief John McHutchison has taken the helm as president and CEO.

The South San Francisco, Calif., clinical-stage company, which is developing therapeutics targeting the hepatitis B virus, said Mr. McHutchison has led the research and development of five marketed therapies for chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis C.

Gilead last month said Mr. McHutchison was stepping down as chief scientific officer and head of research and development after nine years with the company.

Analysts at SVB Leerink said Assembly "could not have secured a more qualified candidate and leader," adding that they expect a smooth C-suite transition.

"Dr. McHutchison's expertise in hepatitis drug development, and his standing in the industry, should offer considerable validation that the early clinical signals regarding the potential of Assembly's HBV core inhibitors are indeed suggestive of transformational potential for the drug class," said SVB, which has an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Shares of Assembly recently were up 11.8% to $13.26.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC 15.85% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-47.57%
GILEAD SCIENCES -0.77% 63.475 Delayed Quote.2.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,1 M
EBIT 2019 -104 M
Net income 2019 -99,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,19x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,36x
Capi. / Sales2019 21,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 21,1x
Capitalization 305 M
Chart ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Assembly Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,40  $
Last Close Price 11,86  $
Spread / Highest target 524%
Spread / Average Target 283%
Spread / Lowest Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek A. Small President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Non-Executive Chairman
Graham K. Cooper Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Uri A. Lopatin Chief Medical Officer, VP-Research & Development
Mark Auerbach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC-47.57%305
MERCK KGAA AG3.27%45 240
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD17.63%14 602
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-14.55%8 746
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD16.53%8 570
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC13.88%7 995
