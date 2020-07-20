Log in
Assertio to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on August 7, 2020

07/20/2020 | 06:03am EDT

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Friday, August 7, 2020. Following the announcement, Assertio’s management team will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financials and operating results and provide a general business update. 

The live webcast and replay may be accessed at http://investor.assertiotx.com/. Please connect to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Individuals also may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0790 (international) and asking for the "Assertio Q2 Earnings Call." The replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on the Assertio website.

About Assertio
Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. The Company seeks to leverage its commercial excellence to be the partner of choice. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements; words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may", "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "would," "will," "aim" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio. Factors that could cause Assertio's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: (1) risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the integration of the merger with Zyla Life Sciences (the "Merger"); (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; (3) the ability of the Assertio to retain key personnel; (4) potential adverse changes to business relationships resulting from the Merger; (5) the combined company's ability to achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company's existing businesses; (6) negative effects of the Merger on the market price of Assertio's common stock, credit ratings and operating results; (7) legislative, regulatory and economic developments, including changing business conditions in the industries in which Assertio operates; (8) Assertio's ability to successfully pursue business development, strategic partnerships, and investment opportunities to build and grow for the future; (9) the commercial success and market acceptance of Assertio's products; (10) coverage of Assertio’s products by payors and pharmacy benefit managers; (11) Assertio’s ability to execute on our sales and marketing strategy, including developing relationships with customers, physicians, payors and other constituencies; (12) the entry of any generic products for any of Assertio’s products; (13) the outcome of Assertio’s opioid-related investigations, Assertio’s opioid-related litigation brought by state and local governmental entities and private parties, and Assertio’s insurance, antitrust, securities class action and other litigation, and the costs and expenses associated therewith; (14) Assertio's estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (15) Assertio's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from its business to make payments on its indebtedness, Assertio's ability to restructure or refinance its indebtedness and Assertio's compliance with the terms and conditions of the agreements governing its indebtedness; (16) compliance or non-compliance with legal and regulatory requirements related to the development or promotion of pharmaceutical products in the U.S.; (17) Assertio's plans to acquire, in-license or co-promote other products, and/or acquire companies; (18) Assertio's ability to raise additional capital, if necessary; (19) Assertio's ability to successfully develop and execute its sales and marketing strategies; (20) variations in revenues obtained from collaborative agreements; (21) Assertio's collaborative partners' compliance or non-compliance with obligations under its collaboration agreements; (22) the ability of Assertio's common stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid requirement of at least $1.00 per share; (23) the impact of Zyla's bankruptcy and acquisition of products from Iroko Pharmaceuticals; (24) obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our products; (25) Assertio’s ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (26)  the impact of disasters, acts of terrorism or global pandemics; (27) general market conditions; and other risks listed in Assertio's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks are more fully described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Merger and Assertio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact
E. Blair Clark-Schoeb
ir@assertiotx.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
