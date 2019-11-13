Log in
ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ASRT)
Assertio Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Stifel Healthcare Conference

11/13/2019 | 12:59pm EST

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that members of senior management will participate at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in a session scheduled for 10:20 a.m. ET, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York, NY.

This presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Assertio website at http://investor.assertiotx.com. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. A recording of the webcast will be archived.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company’s core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets three FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be underserved by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
John B. Thomas
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
jthomas@assertiotx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
