Assertio Therapeutics to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that members of senior management will participate at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in a session scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, December 5, 2019 in New York, NY.



This presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Assertio website at http://investor.assertiotx.com . Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. A recording of the webcast will be archived.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company’s core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets three FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be underserved by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.



"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to regulatory approval and clinical development of long-acting cosyntropin, expectations regarding potential business opportunities and other risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this news release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

