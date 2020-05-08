Log in
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Merger Of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

05/08/2020 | 10:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) and Zyla Life Sciences is fair to Assertio shareholders.

If you are an Assertio shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Assertio Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Assertio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Zyla stockholders will be entitled to receive 2.5 shares of common stock of a newly-formed holding company for each share of Zyla common stock held, and the newly combined company will retain the Assertio name. Assertio stockholders are expected to own approximately 68% of the combined company while Zyla stockholders are expected to own 32%.  

If you are an Assertio shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/assertio-therapeutics-inc-asrt-stock-merger-zyla-life-sciences/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-merger-of-assertio-therapeutics-inc-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301056155.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
