AssetMark Launches Three New Portfolio Management Solutions

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and technology solutions, announced today that three new products are now available on the AssetMark platform: American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio Series, Dorsey Wright Tactical Fixed Income, and PIMCO Tactical Income Focus. Offering these products will enable advisors to diversify and complement their clients’ portfolios in the accumulation and retirement phases of their lives.

“At AssetMark, we strive to provide well-researched, innovative products for advisors on our platform,” said David McNatt, SVP, Product Strategy and Management at AssetMark. “We’re excited to offer the American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio Series that helps advisors serve their clients as they move into the income and distribution phase of life. Additionally, the Dorsey Wright and PIMCO fixed income strategies will help advisors diversify client fixed income portfolios, navigate challenging fixed income markets, and remain focused on helping their clients achieve their long-term financial goals.”

American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio Series
The American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio Series complements the American Funds Model Portfolios Series currently on the AssetMark platform. The solutions seek to help advisors deliver both income and growth for their clients in retirement, supporting their clients’ retirement vision. They are designed to be part of a broadly diversified retirement portfolio, serve clients’ expectations for funding their retirement goals and lifestyle.

Dorsey Wright Tactical Fixed Income
Dorsey Wright Tactical Fixed Income solution, based on the firm’s proprietary research and systematic process, helps advisors deliver risk-adjusted total returns with low-cost ETFs. The solution helps advisors on the AssetMark platform diversify their clients’ portfolios with broad fixed income exposure, while preserving capital with consistent investment exposure to government bonds.

PIMCO Tactical Income Focus
PIMCO Tactical Income Focus brings PIMCO’s 50 years of fixed income experience to a diversifying strategy designed to assist advisors in delivering both higher levels of income and capital preservation for clients. This solution provides access to PIMCO’s forward-looking market views, management expertise, and sophisticated risk management.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark has $61.6 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2019 and a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon
lsiegel@groupgordon.com
(212) 784 5727

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
