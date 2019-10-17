AssetMark to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 5, 2019

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that it will release financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. AssetMark will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results.



AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

Listeners can access the webcast at the AssetMark Investor Relations website at ir.assetmark.com.

Alternatively, the dial-in number for the conference call is 866-211-4156 (international dial-in: 647-689-6721); the password is 8589082. Please call in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $56.1 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

ir@assetmark.com