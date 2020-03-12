Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.    AMK

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

February AMK Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

CONCORD, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company highlights for the month of February 2020 include:

  • Platform assets of $61.7 billion at the end of February, up 27.0% year-over-year. This includes $2.1 billion of assets from the OBS Financial acquisition.
  • Net flows were $703 million in the month of February, up 75.3% year-over-year. There is no impact from OBS Financial in February net flows number, due to the fact the acquisition closed February 29th.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash increased 29.3% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 28.6% year-over-year to 175,026 at the end of February. This includes 9,607 of households from the OBS Financial acquisition.
               Change 
               Mo.Yr. 
 Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20    
PLATFORM METRICS                 
Platform Assets (in $B)48.649.754.953.656.156.757.157.959.260.661.661.861.7 -0.2%27.0% 
Net Flows (in $M)401518513546454538507312755547(194)472703 48.9%75.3% 
CASH METRIC                 
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)1.401.411.401.401.491.451.581.751.781.741.881.751.81 3.4%29.3% 
OTHER                 
Number of Households136,116137,749154,081154,576155,372156,905158,273159,496161,262162,503162,225163,644175,026 7.0%28.6% 
                  

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2019 as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or those included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 when such Annual Report is filed. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AssetMark undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Lexy Siegel
Group Gordon 
lsiegel@groupgordon.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDIN
04:16pFebruary AMK Report
GL
03/02ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/02ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : Closes on the Acquisition of OBS Financial
AQ
02/26ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26AssetMark Reports Record $61.6B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
GL
02/26ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/24AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award at Annua..
GL
02/13January AMK Report
GL
02/12AssetMark to Attend the Raymond James & Associates' 41st Annual Institutional..
GL
02/11AssetMark Launches Three New Portfolio Management Solutions
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 324 M
EBIT 2020 111 M
Net income 2020 7,70 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 86,8x
P/E ratio 2021 50,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,41x
Capitalization 1 572 M
Chart ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,40  $
Last Close Price 21,71  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles George Goldman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Liu Xiaodan Chairman
Carrie E. Hansen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary Zyla EVP, Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Mukesh Mehta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-25.19%1 572
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-22.42%7 619
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-25.87%5 917
INVESCO LTD.-37.93%5 060
AMP LIMITED-25.07%3 187
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-26.99%1 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group