Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.    AMK

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

October AMK Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:15pm EST

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today. Company highlights for the month of October 2019 include:

  • Platform assets of $59.2 billion at the end of October, up 29.5% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were an all-time high of $755 million in the month of October, up 75.6% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash increased 50.8% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 22.8% year-over-year to 161,262 at the end of October.
               Change 
               Mo.Yr. 
 Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19    
PLATFORM METRICS                 
Platform Assets (in $B)45.746.644.947.448.649.754.953.656.156.757.157.959.2 2.2%29.5% 
Net Flows (in $M)430348333490401518513546454538507312755 142.0%75.6% 
CASH METRIC                 
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)1.181.311.611.361.401.411.401.401.491.451.581.751.78 1.7%50.8% 
OTHER                 
Number of Households131,353132,653133,947135,555136,116137,749154,081154,576155,372156,905158,273159,496161,262 1.1%22.8% 
                  
                  

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2019 as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AssetMark undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
ir@assetmark.com

Media:
Lexy Siegel
Group Gordon 
lsiegel@groupgordon.com

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDIN
04:15pOctober AMK Report
GL
11/06ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/05ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05AssetMark Reports Record $57.9B Platform Assets for Third Quarter 2019
GL
11/05ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/04AssetMark Announces Transformational Initiatives in Channel Development and D..
GL
10/17AssetMark to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 5, 2019
GL
10/15September AMK Report
GL
10/01ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
09/30ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : Acquires OBS Financial
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 418 M
EBIT 2019 97,3 M
Net income 2019 2,80 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 489x
P/E ratio 2020 111x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,78x
Capitalization 1 770 M
Chart ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,20  $
Last Close Price 24,45  $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,25%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%1 770
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY35.78%9 426
INVESCO LTD.4.06%7 907
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC10.12%7 087
AMP LIMITED-19.39%4 587
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD52.80%1 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group