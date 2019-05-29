Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

(G)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali : Generali, Fitch upgrades IFS Rating to ‘A' from ‘A-‘

0
05/29/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Generali, Fitch upgrades IFS Rating to 'A' from 'A-'

29 May 2019 - 18:45

Trieste - Fitch announced today that it has upgraded Generali's IFS (Issuer Financial Strength) credit rating to 'A' from 'A-' and affirmed the IDR (Issuer Default Rating) rating at 'A-'. The outlook remains negative on both ratings.

The upgrade on the IFS rating mainly stems from the removal of the sovereign cap following the adoption by Fitch of new rating criteria to capture country-related risks in insurance ratings. Specifically, Fitch moved away from the use of 'top-down' sovereign constraints to define how country risk is captured within each key credit factor under a bottom-up analysis.

The geographical diversification as well as the strong business profile remain key rating drivers for the Group.

Please find attached Fitch original press release.

Download
Generali, Fitch upgrades IFS Rating to 'A' from 'A-' 329 kb

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:18:05 UTC
