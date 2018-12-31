Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Assicurazioni Generali    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Assicurazioni Generali : Generali Increases Stakes in Indian Joint Ventures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:44pm CET

By Pietro Lombardi

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) has finalized the deal to increase its stakes in India's Future Generali insurance joint ventures to 49% from 25.5%, it said Monday.

"Through this transaction Generali has committed up to approximately 120 million euros ($137.3 million) to the partnership," the insurance giant said.

The deal was announced on June 26.

"The new Generali strategy is focusing on high potential insurance markets: India will play a significant role in our expansion plan in Asia," the company's CEO International, Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo, said in a statement.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.00% 14.6475 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 1.60% 14.6 End-of-day quote.-3.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
02:44pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali Increases Stakes in Indian Joint Ventures
DJ
12/20ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali invests in the Trieste Convention Centre proje..
PU
12/17ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : When ancient times come to life
PU
12/06ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Providers of..
AQ
12/05Generali Buys Bank of America's CM Investment Solutions Limited
DJ
12/05ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali accelerates its Asset Management strategy by a..
PU
12/05Zurich Insurance says on track to meet 2019 targets
RE
12/03ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : EU set to give more time to banks to deduct their insur..
RE
11/30ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali completes the acquisition of Concordia compani..
PU
11/28GENERALI : Ivass has authorized the extension of the internal Solvency model to ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 68 084 M
EBIT 2018 4 866 M
Net income 2018 2 492 M
Debt 2018 12 231 M
Yield 2018 6,13%
P/E ratio 2018 9,07
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 22 851 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI-3.95%26 092
AXA-24.08%52 685
PRUDENTIAL-27.08%45 256
METLIFE-19.66%39 661
AFLAC2.42%33 603
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-29.74%33 275
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.