Assicurazioni Generali : Generali's IFS Credit Rating Upgraded by Fitch

By Anthony Shevlin



Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) said Wednesday that ratings agency Fitch upgraded its issuer financial strength credit rating.

The Italian company said Fitch upgraded its IFS credit rating to A from A- and affirmed the issuer default rating at A-.

The outlook remains negative on both ratings, Generali said.

The upgrade on the IFS rating mainly stems from the removal of the sovereign cap following the adoption by Fitch of new rating criteria, Generali said.

