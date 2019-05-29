Log in
Assicurazioni Generali : Generali's IFS Credit Rating Upgraded by Fitch

05/29/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) said Wednesday that ratings agency Fitch upgraded its issuer financial strength credit rating.

The Italian company said Fitch upgraded its IFS credit rating to A from A- and affirmed the issuer default rating at A-.

The outlook remains negative on both ratings, Generali said.

The upgrade on the IFS rating mainly stems from the removal of the sovereign cap following the adoption by Fitch of new rating criteria, Generali said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI -2.08% 15.75341 Delayed Quote.9.83%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI -1.06% 15.805 End-of-day quote.9.42%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 193 M
EBIT 2019 5 044 M
Net income 2019 2 592 M
Debt 2019 12 080 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51
P/E ratio 2020 9,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 25 074 M
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI9.42%28 003
AXA17.70%60 080
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.52%52 852
METLIFE14.91%44 838
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL18.14%39 114
AFLAC12.60%38 243
